Central Pennsylvania felt a little grander Thursday night at the Whitaker Center.
The Harrisburg theater held the first ever Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, honoring both emerging artists and notable legends hailing from the 14 counties in this region.
Numerous Lancaster musicians took home trophies, including Jess Zimmerman for Best Female Vocalist, Colebrook Road for Best Bluegrass/Folk Band and Medusa's Disco's "Orphic Grimoire" for Album of the Year.
"It feels amazing to be recognized for eight years of hard work as a bunch of weirdo rock and rollers," said Medusa's Disco frontman Wynton Huddle, clad in trademark horns.
According to presenters, over 50,000 votes total were cast for the 22 categories, which ranged from genre-specific awards to recognition towards music lessons and recording studios.
Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame [photos]
The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame honored its first class of inductees during a ceremony at the Whitaker Center Thursday night. The first class of inductees are Dan Hartman, the Magnificent Men, Poison, The Sharks, Bobby Troup and Robert Willie White. The Sharks were a staple at Lancaster's Village Night Club in the '80s. In May, LNP produced a timeline of the band's history in honor of its 40th anniversary.
Pennsylvania Icons
Between awards, the inaugural class of the hall of fame was inducted, interspersed by songbook selections from the house band. Soul group The Magnificent Men, singer/songwriter Dan Hartman, The Sharks, "Route 66" songwriter Bobby Troup, Robert Willie White of session legends Funk Brothers and glam rockers Poison rounded out the class of 2020.
Introductions to each artist were given by hall founder and president Brandon Valentine. Inductees were represented in various ways -- through a sibling, like Kathy Hartman, sister of Dan who died in 1994, or in a recorded message, like Poison frontman Bret Michaels. At one point, Valentine made the announcement that he will formally induct Poison into the hall live on stage during the band's show with Motley Crue and Def Leppard at Hersheypark Stadium on August 11.
With awards outnumbering performances three to one, it stands to reason that the songs chosen were kept strictly to sing-a-long classics whose reach stretched far outside of Central Pennsylvania.
Troup's 12-bar blues standard "Route 66" received a rendition by the house band (comprised of John Rossey, Cody Wilt, Jordan Davis and Mark Davis) and Best Solo Artist nominee Conrad Fisher. The house band also helped out on the Hartman-penned "Free Ride," featuring fellow nominees Kendal Conrad and Kevin Cole of Mountain Road.
Mechanicsburg rock band Observe the 93rd delivered what was at first a fairly faithful version of the indestructible "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which the band then transformed into an inspired alternative metal jam to close, garnering whoops and applause.
Despite the current members of the Sharks -- which now includes Ian Rawhauser, son of original member Sam “Lugar” Rawhauser -- all being in attendance, they did not perform.
Adoring Masses
Depending on which specific nominees were announced, the 700-seat Whitaker Center at times felt like a packed high school graduation ceremony.
It's a testament to the collective appreciation from family, friends and fans that clapping and cheering probably took up 20 minutes total of the show. Unlike the recent mini-series length Grammy awards, this award show (the "CenPenn's?" "CeePeeEm's," maybe?) ran a brisk two hours and 15 minutes and avoided nearly all cliches in the process.
Larry Kennedy of the Jellybricks, however, did almost feel the sting of a classic trope -- the walk-off music. While he finished up his portion of the acceptance speech for Best Rock Band, a sound engineer cued the obligatory schmaltz to let him know to wrap it up. Kennedy finished his last few lines and returned to his seat laughing.
After Medusa's Disco received the last award of the night, the house lights came up and a hearty percentage of the sold-out crowd emptied out into the night towards the nearby Arooga's, the site of the official after party.
Here is the full list of categories and nominees, with winners in each section bolded.
Song of the Year
- Drowning - Eternal Frequency
- Replay - Corina Rose
- Freight Train - Garrett Shultz
- Hunger Strike (cover) - Small Town Titans with Matt James
- Come to Your Senses - Kendal Conrad
- Another Round - Sincerely SPADE
- Brooklyn - The Jellybricks
- Hello Sunshine - Conrad Fisher
- Time Is Up - Corinna Joy
- Suffocating - The Road to Milestone
Album/EP of the Year
- Colebrook Road - On Time
- Shine Delphi - Looking at the World
- Eternal Frequency - Transcendence
- Gallowglas - Let the Fire Dine
- Stephanie Grace - Private Pond
- Happy Sally - Last Night
- The Jellybricks - Some Kind of Lucky
- Medusa's Disco - Orphic Grimoire
- Garrett Shultz - Love You More
- Volume To Nothing - Nascency
Best Cover Band
- Chapel Hill
- Emily's Toybox
- The Famous
- Fast Lane
- LeadFoot
- The LUV GODS
- Penntera
- Road Case
- Smooth Like Clyde
- TIME BOMB
Best Recording Studio
- Full Tilt Productions
- Green Room Recording Studio
- Think Loud Studios
- Abbeyville Road Studio
- Rock Mill Studios
Best Instrument Shop
- Dale's Drum Shop
- BCR Music & Sound
- Guitars on Main
- Woodshed Guitar Works
- Guitar Center - Harrisburg
Best Bluegrass/Folk Band
- Colebrook Road
- Dead Horse Revival
- The Flat Wheels
- Mama Corn Bluegrass Band
- Shrimp Ryan's Jig Band
Best Music Videography
- Kyle Kauffman
- Madison "The Guy" Matylewicz
- Josh Nesmith - Nesmith Films
- Stephen Reuther
- SquareUp Studios
Best Music Lessons
- Melody Place Studios
- Country String Shop
- Stage 4 Percussion & Brass
- Menchey Music Service, Inc.
- Hershey Violins
Best Metal Band/Artist
- Anatomy of the Sacred
- Defiant
- Gallowglas
- Gun Metal Gray
- Suicide Puppets
Best LIVE Music Venue
- Chameleon Club
- XL LIVE
- Fat Daddy's
- Re//Bar
- Tellus360
Best Country Band/Artist
- Kendal Conrad
- Nathan Merovich
- Mountain Road
- Cody Tyler
- Garrett Shultz
Best NEW Band/Artist
- Cold Spring Union
- Eternal Frequency
- Nathan Merovich
- Volume to Nothing
- Whiskey on the Rocks
Best Blues/Funk Band/Artist
- Don Johnson Project
- Nate Myers and the Aces
- Sterling Koch and Freeway Jam
- Switch Fu
- YAM YAM
Best Ensemble
- Central City Orchestra
- CLASS ACT featuring Rita
- Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra
- Unforgettable Big Band
- The Uptown Band
Best Acoustic Duo/Trio
- DANDY
- Indian Summer Jars
- Redemption Road
- Tht Grl
- Vulcans
Best Solo Artist
- Dave Bray USA
- Shine Delphi
- Olivia Farabaugh
- Conrad Fisher
- Aaron Daniel Gaul
Best Rock Band
- The Jellybricks
- Light Up The Moon
- Medusa's Disco
- Observe the 93rd
- Small Town Titans
Best Male Vocalist
- Kevin Cole - Mountain Road
- Delonne Wilbourn - D-Bo
- Phil Freeman - Small Town Titans
- Sam Schmidthuber
- Cody Tyler
Best Rap/Hip-Hop/R&B Band/Artist
- Tylre Avery
- Sincerely SPADE
- StayGoldenSwerve
- windchILL
- ZIP
Best Female Vocalist
- Kendal Conrad
- Erica Lyn Everest
- Emelle (Mary-Lynn Greger) - Eternal Frequency
- Brenda Michelle Robinson - Anatomy of the Sacred
- Jess Zimmerman - The Jess Zimmerman Band
Best Jazz Band/Artist
- Erica Lyn Everest
- Emmanuel Nsingani
- Jazz Me Band
- Swing Street
- Teen Town
Best Music Photography
- Darlene Hassinger
- Karl McWherter
- Studio 28, LLC
- Chris Rider
- Rock Documented