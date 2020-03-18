Usually, when you hear a musician ask, “Is this thing on?” they’re referring to a microphone or guitar amp. In the coming weeks, it will be just as relevant to hear that phrase for webcams and cellphone-camera-aided livestreams, as Lancaster musicians look to continue spreading music in the wake of cratered event calendars.

Nielsen Family Band and Sun Not Yellow, two Lancaster bands that toured together in recent months, teamed up for an impromptu show at the Sugartank recording studio last Saturday night and set up a Facebook Live stream through a band member’s phone. While the sound wasn’t what you’d encounter if you shared the same physical space, it was a thrill for people to not only encounter the concert live, but to now have it saved in perpetuity on the bands’ social media feeds.

Local folk punk wonders Apes of the State had a March tour on the books with over a dozen stops planned for areas as far as Texas, Georgia and Louisiana. After the tour was canceled, the titular “Apes,” April Hartman, quickly went to work announcing not just live stream shows, but also plans to showcase new songs and how-to lessons so people can learn the band’s songs, straight from the source.

“As someone who is considered high risk (chronic asthma), I can’t justify jeopardizing my health” to tour, Hartman said in a statement on the band’s Facebook page. “On April 8th, I will celebrate my 30th birthday, and I don’t want to do that in a hospital.”

At 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Apes of the State will unite with a few out-of-town bands who also had to cancel tours for a livestream performance on Facebook and Instagram.

What technology can sometimes take from live musical performances, such as people playing on their phones during a concert, it can also add an interesting wrinkle when the performances rely on that same technology. Take Café Oy Vey, which will not only be livestreaming a trio of Christopher Brooks on violin, Patrick White on bass and Janet Peck on drums Wednesday, April 1, but also taking advantage of the improvised nature of the trio’s music by harvesting audience suggestions into something entirely new.

“These suggestions can be concrete, like ‘Play something in D major in ¾ time,’ ” explains Brooks via email, “or utterly abstract, like ‘psychedelic mushroom floating down a dreamy summer afternoon.’ ”

Similar inventive notions of live performance will become only more commonplace in the weeks to follow, as the severity of what is known and unknown hopefully become more clear.

“Station One (Center for the Arts) is exploring ways to have even its variety show online, using Facebook groups,” Station One Center for the Arts owner Jesse Clark said in a Facebook message. “Participants can record videos of themselves, upload them to the group and then people can comment and interact with each one asynchronously or in live streams.”

Right now, as this story is being written, local creatives are hunkering down to figure out what they are going to do next. Even if these musicians don’t specifically pay the rent with money from music, it can be assumed that their day jobs are being hit just as hard or harder.

Part of the joy in witnessing live music on a local level is knowing that it is being made by your neighbor, your co-worker or your classmate. Keep an eye on your favorite band’s social media channels in the coming weeks, because, chances are, even though most people will be inside, they’re still thinking up ways to reach your hearts and minds with the power of music.

Below is a shortlist of scheduled Lancaster musicians and DJs, as well as links to where to find the performances. It’s important to note that several of these artists will be performing in lieu of cancelled tours, so please consider donating money if these artists provide a link to do so.

Wednesday, March 18

-DJ Salinger presents “Wax on Wednesday” DJ set, 8 to 11 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

Thursday, March 19

-Keystone Coffee House Live ft. Hunter Root of Medusa’s Disco, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof

Friday, March 20

-DJ Salinger presents “Lunchtime Special” DJ set, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-Apes of the State (as part of Coping with Dystopia 1: Live Streams from the Quarantine), 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/apesofthestate/

https://www.facebook.com/apesofthestate/

-Tri Force Audio presents Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement, 8 to 11 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/736608827168988/

-“Big Moods with Shoyei” DJ set, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

Saturday, March 21

-DJ Salinger presents “Pump Up Brunch,” noon to 1:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-Apes of the State (w/ Asa Martin, Porch Cat and Dogtooth & Nail), 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/apesofthestate/

https://www.facebook.com/apesofthestate/

-Keystone Coffee House Live ft. John Rossey and Cody Wilt of Cold Spring Union, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof

-DJ Salinger presents “Major Vibes Dance Party,” 9 p.m. to midnight.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

Are you a musician considering a livestream performance in the coming days or weeks? E-mail Kstairiker@lnpnews.com with information to be included in updates of this post.

