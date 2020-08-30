In her 13th year as music director at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Leigh-Ann Powers isn’t willing to put a hold on making music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine a Lutheran service without music,” Powers said. “As the pastor likes to remind me, we’ve always been a singing church. We sing our liturgy, we sing our hymns; it is important to us.”

And beyond church services, members from local music organizations, ensembles and schools feel the same way: now, more than ever, is the time for music.

Powers has spent the last few months experimenting with online recording options for the vocal choir she directs as well as the handbell choir. From GarageBand to Pinkzebra Music, Powers is willing to teach herself the skills of online music production.

“I just love choir music, so I started to investigate online,” she said.

With many high-risk ensemble members, Powers decided to rehearse online and string together individual’s voice recordings. Still, Powers’ experience with music is what motivates her, having earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Gettysburg College, and a master's in music education from Penn State.

She is committed to following the health guidelines in regards to singing, which suggest distanced, outdoor singing, but even that doesn’t feel practical to her.

“I can't imagine trying to have a choir rehearsal with people 16 feet apart,” Powers said. “I'd have to have a bullhorn.”

As music ensembles continue to ask questions about the safety of singing in light of COVID-19, much is still unknown from a scientific standpoint.

“Unfortunately, there is not a lot of data both about how SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted by singing and how to bring communities of singers back together safely,” said Scott Silverstein, pulmonologist at WellSpan Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, in an email.

“The data available about disease spread through vocalization, most of which preceded the current pandemic, address primarily transmission of disease through droplets and aerosols and are specific neither to this virus nor to singing,” he wrote.

Silverstein has spent much of his time since the initial spread of the virus advising patients to take precautions in ways already proven effective: wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

“It is incumbent on the voice and performing arts communities to consider how to incorporate available evidence and scientific consensus, albeit evolving, into practice,” he wrote.

William Wright, conductor and pianist at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, has been using the summer to experiment with options for making music with his students this fall semester, while in-person singing is not an option.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I have spent time this summer learning some of the tools for virtual choir projects,” Wright said. “Singers record their own tracks at home and submit them to me electronically. I stitch them together to create a choral product.”

For the Wheatland Chorale, a premier choir ensemble in its 32nd season, the reality of the coronavirus pandemic and new rehearsal guidelines led them to make a hard decision.

“We’ve adapted very easily ... by shutting everything down,” said Glenn Miller, president of the Wheatland Chorale. “It’s a sad state of affairs. Singing, sadly, is one of the most dangerous things you can do. You can’t do it with a mask, not to mention that it’s terribly uncomfortable. There’s just no safe way to do it.”

Miller said they are simply waiting until a vaccine is available before they begin to sing again. The chorale’s anticipated fall concert has been canceled and no rehearsals have been scheduled.

“The worry that I think every performing arts organization has is when we have a vaccine and when we're back to something that really is closer than normal, how much time will have passed,” Miller said.

Meanwhile, Music for Everyone, a Lancaster-based nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music through community events, is promoting music as a public health tool.

“We’ve been limited, but by the same token, it's forced us to reimagine how we can continue to serve the community in terms of providing music opportunity,” said John Gerdy, founder and executive director of Music for Everyone.

In May, Music for Everyone debuted “Keys on the Move,” transferring their efforts of placing pianos around Lancaster city to sharing music on the back of a moving flatbed truck.

“The music industry and music education is significantly hit, because so much of it demands face-to-face interaction,” Gerdy said. “We’ve been forced to reimagine and restructure most everything that we do, bringing music to the people.”

As Gerdy and others at Music for Everyone anticipate a fall of online music engagement, their mission to cultivate the power of music doesn’t change, even if the method has changed.

“I think in person is always going to be the preferred method of making music,” said Brendan Stengle, administrative assistant for Music for Everyone.

William Wright agrees.

“Virtual choir projects are a stop-gap measure to keep singers involved, but nothing matches the profound experience of singing together,” he said.