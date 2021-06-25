Matt Wheeler, a Lancaster-based singer songwriter, will be featured on Gaelynn Lea’s “Sunday Sessions” YouTube concert on June 27.

The live performance begins at 3 p.m. Sunday and will be available here.

In the concert, Wheeler will perform a selection of his lyrical folk songs and discuss his love of storytelling. Lea, a Minnesota-based violinist and songwriter, will close the concert with some of her own music. The online audience can ask Wheeler questions in YouTube’s chat feature.

Lea won NPR's Tiny Desk Contest in 2016.

Read LNP | LancasterOnline's 2018 interview with Lea here.

The “Sunday Sessions” series includes Lea’s original songs and improvisational violin pieces, along with guest artists. The viewings are free.