“Who doesn’t love food?” asks Abigail Baer, director of the Demuth Museum and Lancaster Museum of Art.

“Food is something that every culture has traditions around, especially at the holidays,’’ Baer says.

So when organizers were considering themes for the Lancaster Museum of Art’s annual “Trees Galore’’ exhibit, “Holiday Feasts’’ seemed a perfect fit.

“Trees Galore’’ opened last weekend and runs through Dec. 22.

It features 33 works that are donated by artists and are offered for silent auction. In addition, 10 tabletop Christmas trees decorated by area businesses are on display, and are also available to brighten up your home for the holidays. All proceeds go back to the museums.

“It’s such a generous thing that this community of artists is doing for the museums,’’ Baer says.

While each year’s exhibition has a different theme, it’s up to the artists whether or not they want to explore that theme.

Painter Marlin Bert took a Warhol-esque approach, painting “Campbell’s (Green Bean Casserole),’’ a can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup.

Other artists concentrated on depicting winter’s stark beauty or other aspects of the holiday season.

The museum itself becomes part of the display with festive and artistic decorations supporting the theme, Baer says.

“We tried to think of what color would work for a holiday feast,’’ she says. Eventually they decided on reds and golds, (think cranberries and golden baked corn or roasted turkey).

Baer admits to being a Christmas junkie at home, with several trees, garland everywhere and lots and lots of lights.

She became director last fall, just in time for the museum’s “Trees Galore’’ exhibit in 2018, a perfect way to start in her new position.

“The first year I saw it, I loved it,’’ she says. “I love decorating for Christmas at my house, so this exhibition is right up my alley.

“It’s a way to get the whole community engaged and celebrating the holidays. It’s a really fun event.”

The exhibition will feature a variety of holiday-related events throughout its run, and two are happening this weekend.

On Saturday, florist Heather Heagy will host a holiday wreath workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the museum. (Preregistration is required. The cost is $50.)

“We did it for the first time last year,’’ Baer says. “I made one last year, and I loved it. I decided I was going to make a fresh wreath every year for my front door.”

The museum also will host a drop-in Sock Monkey making program as part of its monthly Makers Drop-in Art Workshop series.

Patrons bring their own socks (two per monkey) and you can be as traditional or as crazy as you desire. Bring a pair of scissors, too. Cost is $10, and no registration is necessary.

The Lancaster Museum of Art will also participate in “Lancaster Shops Late’’ on Thursday, Dec. 12. The exhibit and the holiday gift shop will be open until 9 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered, too.

The closing party for “Trees Galore’’ is “Cheers Galore!” which happens from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets are $75 for nonmembers.

Those wishing to support the museum in a practical way can purchase a $75 voucher good for a 7-foot (or smaller) Douglas fir tree from Elizabeth Farms in Lititz. They will be available through Dec. 13.

And if you plan to visit the exhibit, stop by the grocery store first. The museum is collecting canned goods to benefit the Community Action Partnership’s Food Distribution Center.

Organizers say the most needed canned items include protein (tuna, chicken, beans), vegetables and fruits.

Baer is happy to close out the year with the popular “Trees Galore’’ exhibition for a couple reasons.

One, of course, is because she loves the season. But there is another, equally important reason, as well.

“Art is for everyone, but I think sometimes it can be intimidating for people,’’ she says.

“This is a fun way for people to come in to the museum and experience an exhibition that’s a little bit more accessible.’’

