Lancaster County’s artistic community has attracted widespread acclaim in the past several years, and the Lancaster County Young Artists Exhibition shows the talent is carrying to the next generation.

The juried exhibition on display at Lancaster Museum of Art through April 19 features 150 pieces of artwork created by local students in grades 7-12. Each piece passed through a panel of judges, who then awarded gold, silver or honorable mentions to the work. The exhibit runs in conjunction with the Scholastics Art Awards Exhibition —the first level of a national competition — at the Demuth Museum.

The Lancaster County Young Artist Exhibition illustrates the bright future of art in Lancaster County. Students from more than a dozen local high schools and middle schools submitted work in various media including painting, drawing and illustration, photography, sculpture, ceramics and glass, digital photography, jewelry and other categories.

“We really do get a lot of different schools. Public schools, private schools, and even if you’re home-schooled you can submit,” says Sarah Keim, communications and programming coordinator of the Demuth Foundation. “It does speak a lot to Lancaster and the fact that so many schools have really good art programs.”

While other museums concentrate on bringing in the biggest names or latest trends, the Lancaster Museum of Art and the Demuth Museum make sure to leave space on their walls for emerging, local artists.

“This is actually part of our mission,” Keim says. “To encourage the next generation of artists here in Lancaster.”

Highlights

A few highlights from the exhibition:

Shirley Zhang, a junior at Linden Hall School for Girls, has two digital photographs in the exhibition titled “Peekaboo” and “Pucker Up.”

“I am grateful to be included in the LCYA exhibition because photography is my greatest passion,” Zhang wrote in an email. “Winning a Gold award is exciting to me.”

Zhang had a friend model for her and she used exaggerated, almost Aladdin Sane-era David Bowie-style makeup to create a striking image. She made minimal changes in Photoshop.

“In Photoshop, I made the colors more saturated and made some color correcting,” Zhang wrote.

The result creates a feeling of danger and mystery.

“In ‘Pucker Up,’ the center of attention is on the enlarged lips and one of the eyes seems ‘enclosed’ by the makeup. The lighting is traditional studio light. I have my model hold a magnifying glass over her lips,” Zhang wrote. “The idea I want to convey is that nowadays people tend to believe in what is said instead of what they see.

“For ‘Peekaboo,’ I used a ring light covered with blue and red gel paper to create the red and blue shadow on the model. For the makeup, I put very exaggerated eyeliner on her one eye and bold red lipstick on her lips.”

It’s impressive work. And the other works in the show are equally impressive. The work speaks to the wealth of young local talent. If the show wasn’t billed as young artists’ exhibit, it would be easy to think this work was done by mature artists with years of experience.

Lydia Salfrank, a junior at Manheim Township High School, won a Gold Award, as well as a Gold Senior Art award, for her photo-realistic colored pencil piece titled “Self Portrait 1.” Salfrank demonstrates her deft drawing skills by capturing the folds in her flannel shirt, the strands of her hair, and the font on her T-shirt —so well that you can tell just by the “V” that she’s sporting a classic Nirvana T-shirt.

Abstract pieces

There are also more abstract pieces.

Soleil Yoder Salim, a freshman at Lancaster Mennonite School, won a Silver award for her mind-bending geometric ceramic piece “Kaleidoscope.”

Xavier LeFevre, a junior at Lancaster Catholic High School, has a richly detailed abstract drawing called “Oil Slick” featuring a swirling pattern of brilliant bright greens, pinks, blues and blacks.

Aaliyah Ufret, a junior at Conestoga Valley High School, submitted a charcoal and painted abstraction titled “Golden Childhood” with a rich palette of colors including yellow, raw burnt umber, a muted magenta, grays, white and black.

Kayla Weaver, a junior at Conestoga Valley High School, exhibited a gorgeous Kandinsky-like acrylic and ink abstract piece titled “Take a Chance.” Weaver employs composition, space and color with her rich gestural strokes.

Ava Martin, a junior at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, blended the realistic and the abstract with her watercolor “Schrodinger’s Cat” named after the famous thought experiment that suggests the possibility of two opposing realities existing at the same time. Martin’s work shows a face blending into a less clearly defined face.

It’s a great exhibit, and it’s inspiring to see the work of so many young artists. And the Lancaster Museum of Art is a great venue to take it all in.

“We try to include everybody,” Keim says. “Sometimes I think art museums have a reputation for being for a certain type of demographic, and we try really hard to make it feel like somewhere that everyone can go.”