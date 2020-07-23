The Lancaster Public Library announced Thursday that it has reopened its downtown Lancaster and Mountville branches to the public for limited browsing, computer use and other services.

The public can come into the libraries to choose and check out books, DVDs and CDs, use the public computers, print and make copies in what the library terms “express visits.”

Library patrons are asked to keep their visits brief — 30 minutes or less. All patrons must wear face masks and maintain 6-foot social distancing.

Public restrooms and drinking fountains are closed in the libraries, and all chairs and tables have been removed.

The library announced it has discontinued curbside pickup; however, those who are still uncomfortable coming into the library can check out items ahead of time for no-contact pickup.

In addition, the library has started a “grab-bag” service in which patrons can have the library staff select up to 10 titles for them to check out, based on their interests. The service is available for all reading levels, the library says. You can fill out an order form for a grab-bag online at lancasterpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags.

The Lancaster branch is at 125 N. Duke St. and the Mountville branch is at 120 E. College Ave., Mountville.

All public libraries in Lancaster County closed to the public in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though many have been offering curbside pickup and various online services.

Other county libraries have also reopened for in-person browsing, with masks required and other safety procedures in place and chairs and tables removed. Capacity in come libraries is limited, so there may be a wait to get inside.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Libraries that are open or planning to open soon include:

• Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, has been open since late June for browsing and item checkout, printing and copying services and using its two public computers. Grab-and-go pickup is still available for those who don't want to come to the library.

• Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, changed from offering only scheduled visits to being open to express visits, as of Monday. The number of patrons in the library is being limited. Curbside pickup is still available.

• Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, is open for browsing, with limited capacity in the building. Computer use is not yet available.

• Columbia Public Library, 24 S. 6th St., Columbia, is open for browsing for materials, faxing and making copies. Computer use is by appointment only.

• Pequea Valley Public Library, 31 Center St., Intercourse, and the Salisbury Township branch, 835 Houston Run Drive, Suite 220, Gap, are open for express visits. Patrons are asked to bring their own bags to take home materials.

• Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, is now scheduling 30-minute browsing sessions, by appointment only, that start on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Appointments are open only for residents of Ephrata and Akron boroughs and Clay and Ephrata townships.

For the reopening status and hours of your local library, check on the Library System of Lancaster County website: lancasterlibraries.org/find-a-library.