If Jamie Beth Cohen gets her way, there will be a good dozen empty parking spaces at Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Philadelphia concert on May 13.

That’s because Cohen, an author and mother of 13-year-old “Swiftie” Nora Schindler, is planning to rent a coach bus to take them – and roughly 30-40 other superfans – to the show at Lincoln Financial Field to avoid the hassle of driving and finding a parking spot.

“I thought, there have to be enough people going that if we pull together, it's a better experience for all of us,” Cohen says during a recent conversation at her Mountville home. “My friends were like, 'You're never gonna fill a bus!' and I'm like, 'It's fine, I'll fill a bus.' I am the type of person who would rather spend the next four months - which is when we started this - trying to fill a bus, than actually drive and park.”

Cohen already has over a dozen riders signed up to go to the show and hopes to find more to make the experience both fun and cost effective for other “Swifties.” Swift is playing three shows in Philadelphia, and the bus would only be for the concert on Saturday, May 13.

From the moment it was announced, Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour has been one of music’s most talked-about events. Due to COVID-related cancellations of previously announced concerts and tours in years past, this will be the Berks County-native's first arena tour since 2018. That, coupled with the release of Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” created a frenzy in November that led not only to ticket-gouging that would bump some tickets upwards of $30,000 after a botched presale, but also lawsuits and congressional hearings against Ticketmaster.

There might have been “Bad Blood” on a national level, but for superfan Schindler, it’s still all about the music.

“I remember I got the ‘1989’ CD, her first pop album, in 2014,” Schindler says. “I was five and I listened to that album so much, I sang it all the time. I had a very squeaky voice, you know, top of my lungs.”

Schindler considered herself a general fan of Swift up until the release of “folklore” in 2020, which not only supercharged her own fandom, but made a fan of her mom, too.

Swift fandom is prevalent in Lancaster County, enough so that when the midnight release of “Midnights” was announced last October, Lancaster city Pocket Books hosted a release party, which Cohen allowed Schindler to attend on the condition that she still went to school the next day. “We walked in, and everyone was talking about the theories they had,” Schindler recounts.“We all sat down and listened to the album. I stayed up until 2 a.m. I fell asleep before the bonus tracks, but that's alright— I had school the next day.”

Scoring the tickets

Thinking that she had fulfilled her duties as “Cool Mom,” Cohen was surprised when Schindler told her she wanted to go to Taylor Swift concert.

The two came to an agreement – if Schindler understood there was a chance they wouldn’t get tickets, Cohen would try to buy them as an early Hanukkah gift.

“I am a very glass half-empty person, so I was like, 'I'll do it, I'll try,' but I didn't really think we were going to get tickets,” Cohen says. “I thought it would be a great teachable moment about doing our best and not getting tickets ... and we got tickets.”

Cohen, who works from home, made accommodations with her job so she could monitor Ticketmaster the day tickets dropped. Thanks to coordinating with a friend in Los Angeles, Cohen bought five tickets in the nosebleeds for the two of them, a cousin and two other Lancaster friends.

While Cohen did not say how much she specifically spent on tickets, she spent a lot less than she expected. According to reports, over two million tickets have been sold for the “Eras” tour at roughly $49 to $499 each.

“I'm still kind of in shock,” Schindler says. “Like, I can't really picture me actually seeing Taylor Swift live yet. It won't hit me until she’s in front of me and we're breathing the same air.”

Schindler networks online with other Swifties, parsing through theories, trading friendship bracelets and hearing occasional unreleased songs.Numerology is also important for Swifties, and Schindler is inadvertently referencing Swift’s favorite number, 13, in several ways – a 13 year-old going to a concert on the 13th of May.

Despite the anticipation of the upcoming show, even Schindler knows her limits.

“You have to prepare for the amount of craziness,” Schindler says, describing the concert atmosphere. “It's usually a lot of older Gen Z to millennial women screaming at the top of their lungs the whole time.”

Schindler is also a pianist and songwriter, who claims to know all of Swift’s songs on piano, even some unreleased ones. Even her mother has gotten in on the action – Cohen, an author and Lancaster Story Slam winner, teaches a storytelling class at the Community College of Allegheny and uses Swift songs as examples in class.

"She is the reason I [write songs],” Schindler says. “’folklore’ helped me get back into songwriting, then I branched out and listened to Lana [Del Ray] and Gracie [Abrams]. I think she's just so important to people like me who struggle in school with social things and outside of school with the overall aspect of life as a teenage girl. It's hard, it's a rough time. I don't want to exactly be her, I want to be my own kind of artist, but she's the goal. She's the dream.”

All aboard

With tickets in hand and other fans signed up to make the trek on the charter bus, Cohen and Schindler are still working to fill their charter bus to the big show.

Schindler made a poster to advertise the bus, filling it with the type of Swiftie easter eggs that would instantly entice fellow fanatics. The biggest challenge in getting more riders to sign up is that Swift’s popularity necessitated not just one, but three Philadelphia “hometown” concerts.

Cost per rider will depend on how many people sign up to ride; Cohen estimates that the trip will become cost-effective once 30-40 people sign up.

“It's interesting, because we would definitely fill a bus easy, no problem, if there were only one show,” Cohen says. “We've had a lot of people that were interested, but they had Friday or Sunday tickets. I'd really like for this to happen, there should be enough. It'll be a fun, relaxing family-friendly thing where anyone who loves Taylor can come. So far, we know a lot of the people, at least one in each group, so it's exciting.”

Schindler says that preparation is well underway, which means even more repeated listenings of Swift vinyl and CDs, viewings of the documentaries and the creation of a Spotify playlist called “The Basics” to prepare her fellow concertgoers who aren’t quite up to her level yet.

With a clear plan of preparation in place, there is only one “Question...” remaining.

“Now the scariest thing is picking out an outfit,” Schindler says.