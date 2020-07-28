For the first time since the event began over a decade ago, the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society will offer its Annual Storytelling Night online.

The event takes place on Monday, Sept. 7, and will be streamed live from Landisville Mennonite Church to LMHS's Facebook page. The livestream is free to view but will include an optional donation link.

Speakers include Pamela Tieszen, superintendent of Lancaster Mennonite Schools, and Nelson Okanya, Global Missions President at the Center for Serving Leadership, an organization that helps provide religious leadership training.

For more information, visit lmhs.org.