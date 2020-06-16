Jingyi “Ellie” Zhu, a recent graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, has been named the recipient of Landis Homes’ 2020 Student Art Award.

Since 1995, Landis Homes annually selects a piece of artwork from the Lancaster Mennonite High School Spring Fine Arts Festival to become part of a permanent art collection on the retirement community’s campus.

Landis Homes makes a donation to the Lancaster Mennonite School art department, as well as a contribution to the student to help further their education.

Zhu says her winning piece was inspired by a plant she purchased on a trip to New York City with friends.

“It was my first time visiting the city and my first time traveling with friends,” Zhu said in the news release. “I actually don’t know what kind of plant it is. I bought it because it’s little and cute and the pink on the leaves looks beautiful.”

Zhu is from Beijing, China. She returned home for the summer and plans to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara in the fall.