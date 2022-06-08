Sometimes, all it takes to make an unexpected connection is simply to reach out.

Jeff Kitsock, of Lancaster, is a lifelong fan of horror films, and not just in October. Drawing from his love of the Universal monster movies of the ‘40s and ‘50s, Kitsock started a few years back on a stage play titled “Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman Meets Dracula.” The stage play takes place in the late ‘40s one Halloween night, as the actors for each of these roles – Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr. and Bela Lugosi, respectively – find themselves sharing a café table, telling stories about their respective pasts.

Last summer, Kitsock reached out to the estate of Lon Chaney Jr. with a query regarding the stage play. Chaney Entertainment, founded in 1992 by Ron Chaney, is dedicated to preserving the legacy not just of Lon Chaney Jr., but also Lon Chaney Sr., who notably starred as the Phantom in the 1925 “Phantom of the Opera” film.

Kitsock connected with

“I think on the art side of it, I think it would appeal to a millennial as much as it would appeal to someone in their 90s,” says Chaney over the phone on the continued appeal of the Universal monster films. “It's history, it's entertainment, it's originality, it's genuine. There's so many things to take from it, and there's lessons in there, too.”

Chaney says that, while he’s been burned before in the family business, he can tell when someone is shooting straight and when their intentions are less than pure. After deeming Kitsock to be in the former category, Chaney invited him out to Dexter, Michigan, in April to serve as a guest at the world premiere of “A Thousand Faces,” a musical about the life of Lon Chaney Sr.

Sadly, on the specific evening that Kitsock flew in, two actors announced COVID-19 diagnoses and the evening’s show was canceled, though not before several cast members performed a few scenes and numbers. Though three shows would wind up canceled, Chaney says that the remaining seven were well-received by audiences.

Kitsock continues to finetune his stage play in the hopes of staging it soon. Of course, there is an obvious season in mind for an eventual premiere.

“I think maybe it could be a good Halloween play,” Kitsock says. “You know, to get not only Ron's approval, but his interest in getting it made, it just made me feel like it was something that we can do. I must have gotten it right, or at least I hope so.”