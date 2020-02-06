Beginning tonight, in the Lancaster Public Library’s Bates Auditorium, four films about African American life in America will be screened. All screenings are free and begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Tonight’s film is “Selma,” about the dangerous campaign to secure equal rights, which led to violence. David Oyelowo stars as Martin Luther King, Jr. On Feb. 13 , “From the Rough” (PG) tells the story of Catana Starks (Taraji P. Henson) from historically black university Tennessee State, who became the first African-American woman ever to coach an all-men’s team at the collegiate level. On Feb. 18, the television drama “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” will tell how the unauthorized harvesting of Lack’s cancerous cells in 1951 changed medicine forever. Oprah Winfrey plays her daughter. Wrapping up the series will be “The Last Black Man In San Francisco” on Feb. 27. It is a drama about a black man (Jimmie Fails playing himself) dreaming of reclaiming his grandfather’s Victorian home in a city that seems to be leaving him behind.