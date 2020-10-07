It’s time to plan what books you’ll be reading, DVDs you’ll be watching and music and audio books you’ll be listening to this fall and winter.

And, just in time, the Fall ReSort Book Sale, being held by the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library, is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9-11.

More than 25,000 used items will be for sale — books, vinyl records, DVDs and audio books. More than half of the items will be priced between 50 cents and $2.

The sale will be held at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. Free parking is available. Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, which is half-price day.

Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the sale space at any one time. Masks or face shields must be worn, and 6-foot social distancing must be observed.

All proceeds benefit Lancaster Public Library.

The adjoining Marshall Street Bookstore, also operated by the friends group and offering used books for purchase, will be open during the book sale.