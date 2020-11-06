The Lancaster Public Library will hold a drive-thru book sale in the parking lot of its Leola branch library, which was recently closed permanently because of COVID-19 challenges.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in the parking lot at 46 Hillcrest Ave., Leola.

Books from the former Leola library collection will be sold in bags of five or more books of one genre, such as fiction, nonfiction, inspirational, mysteries and children's books. Each bag costs $10.

Bags of picture books and early-reader books for children will have 10 books per bag.

Those wanting to buy bags of books should drive up to the curb at the library building, stay in their cars (and keep their face coverings on), tell a library volunteer how many bags they want to buy and in which genre, and pay for them by cash, check or credit.

Purchases will be loaded into the buyer's trunk.

Children attending the sale will receive a free book.

The books for each bag were chosen and packed by one staff member, who took precautions following COVID-19 safety guidelines. The bags were packed two weeks ago, and have not been touched since. All staff and volunteers working at the sale will be wearing face coverings.

No browsing or requests for special titles will be possible during this sale. This is the last scheduled book sale for the Lancaster library in 2020.

For more information, visit the book sale event page on the Lancaster Public Library's website.

