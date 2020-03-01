Remember last summer when Popeye’s launched its first-ever chicken sandwich that blew up the Internet and instigated a fast food fried chicken war? That’s not exactly what’s happening here, but Lancaster is having a bit of a hot chicken moment.

Within a radius of less than three miles, downtown is home to three locally owned eateries serving intentionally spicy fried chicken sandwiches.

Billing itself as the “home of the hot chicken sandwich,” Blazin’ J’s opened in November on East King Street, with lines out the door. In January, mere weeks later, the owners opened a second location in the food court at Park City Center.

The word “hot” refers to peppery heat, but also the technique and the sandwich’s birthplace. Nashville is where hot chicken began in the 1930s in the black neighborhoods of the historically segregated city. The Prince Family is credited for giving a home to the sandwich at Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack, where the name “Nashville Hot Chicken” was born.

The legendary sandwich came about when the scorned girlfriend of Thornton Prince prepared her man’s fried chicken with a vengeful amount of pepper. He loved the fiery twist and the rest is an amazing piece of black culinary history.

Traditionally served open face on two pieces of sliced white bread with pickles on top, the fried chicken is finished with a spicy oily coat, which upon contact, immediately creates a crust with a fiery crackle that many call addictive. It has been a mainstay of Nashville ever since, attracting hot chicken fiends from around the world. Over the past decade, hot chicken has become a global phenomenon, from Los Angeles to Singapore.

Prince’s great niece, André Prince Jeffries, now in her 70s, is still running the family empire. In 2013, the James Beard Foundation honored Prince’s with an American Classics award, which recognizes regional restaurants “distinguished by their timeless appeal,” serving “quality food that reflects the character of their communities.”

Simply put, people are crazy for hot chicken, and what you’ll find in Lancaster or anywhere outside of Nashville is undoubtedly inspired by the Prince family legacy. Over the past several weeks, I went on a hot chicken crawl for a taste of Lancaster’s hot chicken scene. Here are my notes:

BLAZIN’ J’s’ ‘J’s WAY’

Components: Fried boneless chicken breast finished with a spicy oil. Soft bun, chipotle mayo, sliced pickles and a slice of pepper jack cheese.

Where: Blazin’ J’s, 15 E. King St., and at 142 Park City Center.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (King St.); Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Park City).

Cost: $7 sandwich only; $11 combo with a drink and a side. Sides include fries, waffle fries and salad.

More info: blazinjs.com.

Tasting notes: Two hands are required to hold and make your way through this massive sandwich. My attempt at slicing it in half with a plastic carry-out knife was futile. Spice level is pleasantly fiery with options to make it extra hot (not for me, thanks). A generous layer of pickle rounds, sourced from Lancaster Pickle Co., lend a pop of welcomed acidity. The lemonade has a local connection too, crafted by a 9-year-old entrepreneur and her namesake Azzurie’s Lemonade. The parsley-flecked fries are not worth the extra calories; they were limp on both visits to each location.

Blazin’ J’s recently rolled out a half-sized “Baby J” that looks promising for folks who prefer not to eat their weight in chicken.

CABALAR’S SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

Components: Boneless chicken thigh that’s brined in buttermilk, fried, then doused in a smoked pepper hot sauce. Topped with housemade bread-and-butter pickles and ranch sauce, and perched on a Martin’s potato bun.

Where: Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St.

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10, comes with mixed green salad or chips. Fries are $2 extra.

More info: cabalarmeatco.com.

Tasting notes: A decided departure from the dry heat of a Nashville-style sandwich, this is a saucy and therefore messy experience that should probably come with a wet-nap. The housemade hot sauce is both tangy and packed with heat, a glorious combination that will make you smack your lips and potentially send you into capsaicin delirium. Owner Steven Cabalar told me the sandwich delivers fire not just in the sauce but also via the dredging flour and the buttermilk brine, a chile-infused trifecta.

Think of the mixed greens as the crudite traditionally served with Buffalo chicken wings, a welcome complement of raw and crunchy to cleanse the palate. Cabalar is sourcing the pastured chicken thighs from Country Meadows Farm, which has a stand at Lancaster Central Market. The fries, both crisp and well seasoned, are absolutely worth the extra two bucks. For those really into excruciating pain, I mean heat, Cabalar now offers an extra hot version, amped up with Carolina reaper chile peppers.

ROUTE 66’S NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

Components: Boneless fried chicken breast brushed with spicy oil. Cole slaw, sliced onion and pickles on a Martin’s potato bun.

Where: Route 66, 45 W. Liberty St.

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: $6.99

More info: route66pa.com.

Tasting notes: There’s a respectable amount of heat-driven kapow in this sandwich, further supported by a scrumptious cloak of crispy cayenne oil-infused bits. As a Halal restaurant, Route 66 is exclusively sourcing Halal chicken, which means it’s processed according to strict Islamic law that includes high standards for animal welfare. It may explain why the chicken is so tender. I wanted a higher pickle quotient and no raw onion, thanks. I could easily cut my sandwich in half and enjoy the hanging piece of fried chicken by its lonesome and appreciate the spiced mastery. The curly fries, however, were lackluster on my visit, both underseasoned and limp-ish, even right out of the fryer.