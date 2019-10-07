The 12th annual Lancaster International Short Film Festival will be held Oct. 10 - 12 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge, 219 N. Duke St.
Seventy films from all over the world will be included in the festival, including films from as far away as Mongolia and Iran to right here in Lancaster County.
Fifteen short films from filmmakers in south central Pennsylvania will be included.
Thursday night is International Flair night, featuring mostly foreign films. It will be hosted by actress and producer, Sugey Cruz. The first set of films will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m.
Friday is Home Grown night, featuring a number of local films beginning at 6 p.m. At 9 p.m., Horror Extravaganza will be hosted by local filmmaker Mike Lombardo
Saturday, screenings begin at noon, with two-hour sets of films running until about 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the winning films will be screened.
Genres range from romantic comedy to horror to documentary to comedy and drama.
A full pass is $50. A Friends of the festival pass is $100. A Thursday night pass is $15. Friday night is $20 and Saturday all day is $30. Single sessions are $10 and the Horror Extravaganza pass is $15.
Go to Lancastershortfilmfest.com for more information.
