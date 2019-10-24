The Lancaster International Piano Festival is one of the city’s unintentionally best-kept secrets.

The annual festival attracts upwards of 80 piano students from all over the world to Lancaster city for 10 days of performances and educational seminars. The guest musicians are top-notch and internationally known, and each gives a master class the day after his or her performance.

While the programming is first-rate, LIPF organizers have prided themselves on making the festival accessible to performers of all ages and skill levels, from elementary school to doctorate students.

But even for all of the festival’s accomplishments, its historical restriction to just a few days in the summer makes it unfortunately easy to forget about in the colder months. That’s why the festival’s co-artistic director Xun Pan wanted to expand LIPF’s programming through a concert series, which kicks off Friday at the Trust Performing Arts Center.

The Pennsylvania Piano Quartet will perform at the debut concert in the series. The quartet features Pan on piano, Simon Maurer on violin, Agnes Maurer on viola and Ai-Lin Hsieh on cello.

The quartet formed earlier this year when it served as the ensemble-in-residence at the China Conservatory of Music in Beijing. The quartet worked extensively with 15 composition students from the conservatory. Pan and the ensemble had 12-hour workshops with each student, offering feedback and suggestions for them on their original works.

“They work really, really hard,” Pan says. “They bring the new parts and score back the next day. They work that hard, overnight.”

Then, once the pieces are perfected, the ensemble performs them at a competition at the conservatory. A panel of judges selected one winner; the audiences selected another.

The Pennsylvania Piano Quartet will perform both winning pieces at Friday’s concert. It will be the first time the compositions are performed in the United States.

IF YOU GO What: Pennsylvania Piano Quartet. Where: The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for students. More info: lancastertrust.com or 717-560-8241.

The first piece, by Wang Yizhou, is titled “Ordinary Life of Robots.”

“Her idea was, with today’s technology, anything is possible,” Pan says. “So, she was imagining that in a future life, you see robots everywhere.”

The second, by Chang Zhishu, is called “Polar Margin.” That piece is about the ways climate change affects polar bears in the Arctic.

“You have some beautiful moments, you can imagine the peace and quiet,” Pan says. “And obviously you have a little drama when there is the struggling.”

This was Pan’s third year participating in the conservatory’s composition program. Each time, he’s performed with a different ensemble.

“It’s such a rewarding program,” Pan says.

Pan has collaborated with the other Pennsylvania Piano Quartet musicians in other projects, but never before together as a quartet. Much like the Lancaster International Piano Festival uplifts young musicians, he hopes the concert series can serve as a creative outlet for young performers and composers, too.

“What I want to do for this concert series is try to promote the young musicians,” Pan says. “I remember when I was their age. What we want is the opportunity of performance, but you don’t really get that all the time. … So I thought, just provide the concert opportunities for youngsters, it means so much for their development, their career.”

In addition to the two winning selections from the China Conservatory of Music, the Pennsylvania Piano Quartet will perform Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478 and Brahams’ Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60.

Pan says he looks forward to performing at the Trust, which will serve as a venue for the 2020 Lancaster International Piano Festival, alongside The Ware Center and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He likes the symbiotic relationship between the festival and the venues.

“When we do these types of things, we’re actually promoting for each other,” Pan says. “That’s what art is supposed to do. We have to support each other. We have to grow together.”