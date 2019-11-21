Hey Lancastrians!

Just how much do you really know about this town you call home?

LancasterHistory is opening an exhibit Friday that will illuminate key decades in the city’s history, and also offer visitors a chance to speculate about its future.

Through historic artifacts and archival materials, “Lancaster in the ‘60s’’ examines our town in the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and 1960s.

According to promotional materials, highlights and topics include:

1660s: Everyday life for Native American tribes in the Susquehanna Valley, immigration from Europe, and religious tolerance in the newly-formed Pennsylvania.

1760s: Life in Lancaster on the frontier, the tragic massacre of the Conestoga Indians, and the arrival of German and English refugees escaping religious persecution.

1860s: The final months of James Buchanan's presidency, the Civil War, the political advocacy of Thaddeus Stevens, and the growing impact of media, consumerism, and factories.

1960s: The Civil Rights Movement, urban renewal in Lancaster County, the Vietnam War, Franklin & Marshall College shifts to co-education, the Clair Brothers put Lancaster on the music industry map, and Armstrong World Industries begins to “floor America.”

The exhibit is free on opening day (but donations will be gratefully accepted). Afterwards, it will be included in the regular admission of $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $8 for children 10-16, free for children under 10.

The LancasterHistory campus is at 230 N. President Ave. For details, visit lancasterhistory.org.