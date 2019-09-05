When: Fri. spaghetti dinner from 4-8 p.m.; mass ascension at 6 p.m.; balloon glow and s'more party 7:30-9 p.m. Sat. rides at 7 a.m., festival from 4-8 p.m.; Sun. rides at 7 a.m., mass ascension at 6 p.m.

Conversation with a balloon pilot

Jake Frame took his first ride in a hot air balloon at age 3.

By 14 he had his junior hot air balloon pilot’s license.

After attending one semester in college, he says he decided it just wasn’t for him.

“So I came back and got my commercial license and I haven’t looked back. It’s been great ever since,’’ he says.

Frame is the general manager of the US Hot Air Balloon Team, a business started by his grandfather, Stan Hess, who still actively pilots.

Frame offered some insights and information on flying in a balloon and the upcoming Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival.

How long is a flight?

Trips take about an hour in the air, but about 2 and a half hours total, including prepping the balloon.

What are the baskets made of?

Wicker with a metal subframe. Things haven’t changed too much over the years.

How high does a tethered ride go?

30 to 50 feet in the air.

What are the right weather conditions for ballooning?

It can’t be too windy, nothing over 10 or 12 miles, no rain or thunder.

Why is this area great for balloonists?

Lancaster County always has a field to land in.

What do people find most surprising when taking a ride?

Everyone who says they’re afraid of heights has never been afraid on a balloon ride. There’s no height sensation in a balloon.

Fame also encourages anyone with questions to ask any of the pilots who will be at this weekend’s festival.

“They’re all really nice,’’ he says.