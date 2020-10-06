Whether you're simply a Freddy fan or a full-fledged 'Dream Warrior,' Bube's Brewery has an event next week for you.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 15, Bube's Brewery will host "Lancaster Horror Con," a two-day tribute to the world of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" featuring actors from throughout the film series.

Actors Mark Patton, Lisa Wilcox, Ken Sagoes and Toy Newkirk, as well as production designer Mick Strawn and special effects artist Nick Benson, will be on hand both nights to discuss their film experiences and memories surrounding the franchise.

The first night will feature 1988's "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master," and the second night will feature "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors."

According to Bube's Brewery communications director Jeffrey Woodman, Lancaster Horror Con is one of several events on the calendar to fill the void left by restaurant's annual Halloween Party, which was canceled due to regulations in place as a result of the pandemic.

The event is free, though a $10 deposit per person is required to secure a table. The deposit will be deducted from each person's food bill.

Limited seating, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be upheld for this event per CDC recommendations.

For more information, click here.