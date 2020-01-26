The next time you’re in Lancaster Central Market, think of Capt. Charles Asgill.
In 1782, in a tavern where the market stands today, that 19-year-old British officer’s name was drawn from a hat, marking him for death by hanging in retribution for the death of a Patriot — which Asgill had nothing to do with.
Though he was eventually freed, Asgill later contended he was beaten, insulted, badly fed and otherwise mistreated by his American captors in New Jersey while awaiting execution.
From England, he wrote a letter attesting to his ill treatment, but couldn’t get it published in an American newspaper. George Washington considered him a liar and an ingrate.
After more than 230 years, Asgill is finally having his say. A woman who says she is the great-great-great-granddaughter of the soldier, who went on to distinguish himself as a British general, has helped get Asgill’s letter published — right here in Lancaster, where her ancestor was condemned to hang.
The winter 2019 issue of The Journal of Lancaster County’s Historical Society contains Asgill’s 233-year-old letter, published for the first time anywhere, along with an article his descendent, Anne Ammundsen, wrote for a British magazine.
Which tavern?
The publication of Asgill’s letter, and the resurrection of Lancaster’s role in his story — known to historians as the Asgill Affair — came about after Ammundsen contacted the historical society, says Martha Abel, LancasterHistory library and archives assistant.
“She had a research question for us,” Abel says. “Her sources were giving her two different names for the tavern where the drawing (of Asgill’s name) took place.
“All the British sources said it happened at the Black Bear, or just The Bear, tavern,” Abel says. “All the American sources said it happened at the Grape,” a Lancaster tavern that was a hotbed of political activity during the American Revolution.
Ammundsen “was coming to America and wanted to know where (the tavern) was so she could toast her ancestor,” Abel says. “So, where could she go?”
Abel eventually determined Asgill’s name was drawn from a hat at the Black Bear tavern, where Central Market now stands.
Ammundsen, who had written an article about Asgill in 2011 in the British magazine History Today, traveled from her home near Kent, England, to Lancaster in May 2019 to do additional research.
“When I was talking to her, she brought up this letter (written by Asgill) that she had a copy of, but it had not been published,” Abel says. “The world had not seen his response.”
The Asgill letter, along with letters to and from George Washington and other founding fathers and articles by Ammundsen and Abel, are printed in the current edition of the local journal.
“Unfortunate”
After the Battle of Yorktown and the surrender of Lord Cornwallis’ British army, British officers were held in prison camps in York and Lancaster, says Mike Abel, editor of the local journal.
The Asgill Affair began during a period when Patriots and Loyalists (those still loyal to the British crown) were “still at each other” throughout the region, Mike Abel says.
After a Loyalist farmer named Philip White was killed, a New Jersey Patriot named Joshua Huddy was implicated in his death, he says.
Benjamin Franklin’s Loyalist son, William, sentenced Huddy to be hanged in New York in 1782, Mike Abel says.
“That was the incident that so enraged the New Jersey Patriots that they said to (George) Washington, ‘We need justice,’ ” Mike Abel says.
Washington wrote to Continental Army Gen. Moses Hazen, who oversaw the Lancaster prisoners, telling him he must find a British officer to be executed in retribution for Huddy’s death, Mike Abel says.
Though they were supposed to be protected under the terms of Cornwallis’ surrender, Martha Abel says, 13 British officers held in York and Lancaster were brought together at the Black Bear.
“They were gathered in a room in this tavern,” Martha Abel says. “Some of the men came back with two hats. One had 13 slips of paper, one with each man’s name on it. The other hat had slips of paper with their fate — 12 pieces of paper blank, and one said ‘unfortunate’ on it.
“They drew a name, and they drew a fate,” she says. “And it took at least a half-hour. Asgill was the 11th draw,” with the fate of “unfortunate.”
Report of abuse
“Once the decision had been made,” Martha Abel says, “Washington couldn’t back down, or it would have been seen as a sign of weakness.”
Washington wrote a letter to Col. Elias Dayton in New Jersey, saying Asgill should be well-treated until his execution, the Abels say. Asgill was initially hosted in Dayton’s own house in Chatham, New Jersey.
“That all went wrong, because word of this got to Washington, and he heard that Asgill was having a very nice time, thank you very much, in Chatham," Ammundsen says by phone from England.
“Asgill was sent right into the lion’s den,” Ammundsen says. “That was on Washington’s orders. ... Washington said, ‘Send him to the huts’ (New Jersey prisoner of war barracks).
“For whatever reason, Dayton, who had been looking after him very kindly, didn’t send him to the huts,” Ammundsen says. “Instead, he sent him to Timothy Day’s Tavern” nearby.
In Asgill’s newly published letter, the young captain says he was fed substandard food, and that Patriots bribed the guards with liquor to let them come in and insult and beat him.
Asgill’s mother appealed to the French government at the time — even to Queen Marie Antoinette — to spare her son’s life, the Abels say.
When the French foreign minister, Comte de Vergennes, appealed to Washington, America’s commander “washed his hands of it” and asked that Congress decide the matter, Mike Abel says. Congress voted in fall 1782 to free Asgill, who went back to England that December.
“I think Washington was relieved that he didn’t have to hang Asgill,” Mike Abel says. “It was a way for him to get out from underneath it.”
Asgill went on to get married, become a general and an assistant to the Duke of York and even to spare the life of condemned prisoner William Farrell during the Irish Rebellion of 1798 — just as his life had been spared in America.
The letter
But in the years immediately after Asgill returned to England, Ammundsen says, rumors started circulating in pubs there that Asgill had been badly treated in New Jersey.
Washington, who had ordered that Asgill be treated well, was indignant that not only had Asgill not said “thank you” for his release, but that he seemed to be spreading rumors that cast aspersions on Washington’s character, Ammundsen says.
In 1786, Washington’s aide-de-camp, David Humphreys, wrote an article for the New-Haven Gazette and Connecticut Magazine. In it, he defends Washington in his oversight of the treatment of Asgill while in custody.
“Five weeks later, exactly the 20th of December, Asgill was responding,” Ammundsen says. He wrote a letter to the Connecticut paper, saying he had been badly treated in custody, and that he owed no one a thank-you.
“If he had written to say thank you to Washington, it would have been a lie, because he didn’t mean it,” she says.
“He wrote in anger,” Ammundsen says “He didn’t bother with punctuation. ... He clearly felt very angry that Washington had given a false account of what happened to him.”
The editors of the New-Haven Gazette never printed the letter.
Because of a quirk in British copyright law, Ammundsen says, Asgill’s letter could not be printed there before the year 2039.
Genealogical struggle
Ammundsen obtained a copy of the letter when copies of it were distributed to potential collectors when it went up for sale several years ago, Mike Abel says.
He says LancasterHistory consulted an attorney who said the letter could be printed here.
For Ammundsen, who learned she was a descendent of Asgill’s via a cousin she found through a genealogy class she took in 2002, letting her ancestor’s voice be heard became a crusade.
“From that day to this, I’ve been working on it, because it’s been the most extraordinary story, the most exciting journey. I have loved every minute of it,” Ammundsen says.
“It’s been full of ups and downs — because any genealogical journey always is,” she says. “There have been brick walls I haven’t been able to surmount, and the main one was that, having got his letter, I couldn’t do anything with it. It had been hidden for so long. Nobody wanted to get involved.
“Washington says, ‘Oh, Asgill was looked after so well because I said he was to be looked after so well,’ ” Ammundsen says. “But the fact of the matter is, he wasn’t looked after well. He wasn’t looked after or respected at all.
“Washington’s account has been written hundreds of times,” Ammundsen says. “Every single, solitary account has Asgill down as a cad and a liar,” she says. She wants the world to know that.
She’s grateful to American historians who helped her share Asgill’s story.
“America was fantastic,” Ammundsen says. “I have to give my huge thanks to Martha and Mike for doing this. I will never forget the kindness I received.
“They became so interested in the story,” she adds. “They wanted to get to the truth.
“I kind of feel that America’s got the right now to be the one who published this letter,” Ammundsen says. “America was the one that prevented it being published originally — the editor of the New-Haven Gazette who refused to publish it. That was America’s first stance on this.
“But that’s all changed,” she says. “And I’m delighted that it’s been published in America. Because, after all, that is precisely where Asgill himself wanted it to be published. So, how appropriate it is that that has happened.”
The letter, and the contextual material published with it are getting a lot of reaction from LancasterHistory members and others who have read the journal.
“I can’t really remember another instance where we got this much immediate feedback on an issue of the journal,” Tom Ryan, president and CEO of LancasterHistory, says.
“I have gotten ... unsolicited congratulations and phone messages, and someone renewed their membership” citing “the marvelous piece in your latest journal,” he says.
“History is never a constant,” Ryan says. “History is an art. And it requires constant revision.
“Good historians should always be revising the past, and revising what we know about the past,” Ryan says. “This copy of the journal is a good example.
“For 233 years, Asgill’s side of the story was silent,” Ryan says.
Asgill’s letter “brings a human face to the struggle for independence that we went through, and many, many nations went through,” Ryan says. “I’m happy and proud that LancasterHistory could play a role in ... continuing to add to the story and to revise history based on new information.”