Baklava. Koulourakia. Finikia. Pastitsio. Yiaprakia.

Without practice, these words may not fall trippingly from your tongue. But if you buy them at this weekend's annual Greek Bazaar, they will surely leave a great taste there.

These are just some of the Greek dishes, pastries and other foods that will be served in mass quantities this weekend at the annual Greek Bazaar at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave.

The bazaar, a festival of food, crafts, Greek dancing, church tours and more, runs from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. On both days, you can expect long lines of hungry people anticipating their annual taste of spanakopita (spinach pie), pastitsio (a layered macaroni, cheese and beef dish) yiaprakia (stuffed grape leaves) and souvlaki (kebabs) created by church members who have been volunteering for decades.

Tickets, which will get you a Greek food platter or group of a la carte items, are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the church office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The Greek platter includes chicken in a special Greek tomato sauce; pastitsio; Greek-style rice or yiaprakia; and a Greek salad with feta. You can eat in or carry out.

As they have for more than 60 years, volunteers from the church have been baking for weeks, making pastries for bazaar visitors to eat at the bazaar or take home. They include loukoumathes (honey balls), koulourakia and kourambiethes (two kinds of butter cookie), ravani (nut cake with honey syrup), galaktobouriko (custard-filled rolls), finikia (cinnamon cookies with walnuts) and more.

Youth and adults in the church will be presenting Greek dancing during the event. There will be vendors, crafts, tours of the church, souvlaki (

Part of the proceeds from the event are contributed to community charities the church supports.

For more information, call the church at 717-394-1735; visit annunciationorthodox.org/bazaar; or email agochurch@comcast.net.