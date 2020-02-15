Move over Taraji P. Henson, Molly Ringwald, Jimmy Fallon, Winona Ryder and Bryan Cranston. Make way for Kathryn Smith.
Like those big names, Kathryn appeared in a commercial during Super Bowl LIV.
Smith, 11, who is a fifth grader at School District of Lancaster’s Wharton Elementary School, was featured in a (shown here) commercial for Rutter’s convenience stores.
The 30-second ad, which featured Rutter’s video gaming terminals, aired before halftime to south-central Pennsylvania viewers.
(The only local who was in a national Super Bowl commercial was Poppy, the rescue groundhog who shared an ad with Bill Murray.)
“When I came in (Monday after the game), some of my teachers called me Hollywood and Miss Movie Star,” Kathryn says.
The ad was filmed in a Rutter’s store in New Cumberland, Cumberland County, and filming went from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. She left school at 11:30 a.m., so it was a long day.
“She didn’t mind,” her mother, Heather Smith, says. “She likes doing this.”
The commercial features a family visiting Rutter’s and grabbing snack food items as though they were in a video game. Only Kathryn’s character successfully got her drink.
“We had to do a few scenes that didn’t make it to the commercial,” Kathryn says. “We had to go around to certain places in the store.”
After that was filmed, the director gave Kathryn specific instructions for when her character said, “Where’s Grandma?”
(Grandma turns out to be at the gaming terminals.)
“He told me to smirk a little,” she recalls. “And to move my arms this way and then do it a different way. It was fun.”
Kathryn took an interest in acting when she was 9.
“I’ve seen a lot of TV and commercials and I wondered what it would be like,” she says.
“She took classes at the Dutch Apple,” her mother says. “And she’s had a couple commercials, including one for Giant
supermarkets.”
Kathryn is represented by I.T.S. Talent in Lancaster, but the Super Bowl commercial was booked through a post from the Facebook group Lancaster Film and TV, which Heather Smith checks out occasionally.
“It’s exciting seeing yourself on TV,” Kathryn says. Her family went to Kathryn’s grandmother’s house for the Super Bowl.
Not that Kathryn is a big football fan.
“I guess I like the Dallas Cowboys. It’s my dad’s team,” she says. “But I like basketball more.”
Dad is Jared Smith. And Kathryn has two brothers, Xavier and Quintin.
“When I first started, it was cool, Kathryn says. “But now that I’ve had more experience, I’m thinking about studying acting in college.”