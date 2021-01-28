Renowned actor Cloris Leachman died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.
In a career that spanned seven decades, Leachman won dozens of awards for her work, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and several Emmys. Beyond that, her career is remarkable just for the sheer variety. Leachman was well-known as Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She also remains the only series regular of “Lassie” to later appear on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and was featured in films as varied as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Scary Movie 4.”
In 2010, filmmaker and Lancaster County resident B. Harrison Smith, then a high school history teacher in East Stroudsburg, received funding to create a film out of an original screenplay he'd written called "The Fields." The story is inspired by a time in Harrison's youth where his grandparent's farm was attacked by trespassers. The film, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Tubi TV, stars Leachman as Smith's grandmother and was shot in Monroe County. Since the release of "The Fields," Smith has released two more feature-length films in the Lancaster area, "Death House" and "The Special."
Reached by email, here is Smith in his own words on his relationship with Leachman.
