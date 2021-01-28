Renowned actor Cloris Leachman died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

In a career that spanned seven decades, Leachman won dozens of awards for her work, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and several Emmys. Beyond that, her career is remarkable just for the sheer variety. Leachman was well-known as Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She also remains the only series regular of “Lassie” to later appear on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and was featured in films as varied as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Scary Movie 4.”

In 2010, filmmaker and Lancaster County resident B. Harrison Smith, then a high school history teacher in East Stroudsburg, received funding to create a film out of an original screenplay he'd written called "The Fields." The story is inspired by a time in Harrison's youth where his grandparent's farm was attacked by trespassers. The film, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Tubi TV, stars Leachman as Smith's grandmother and was shot in Monroe County. Since the release of "The Fields," Smith has released two more feature-length films in the Lancaster area, "Death House" and "The Special."

Reached by email, here is Smith in his own words on his relationship with Leachman.

"Oscar-winner Cloris Leachman played my grandmother in my first film, 'The Fields.' Tara Reid co-starred and it was the true story of what happened to me as a boy on my grandparents' farm in the fall of 1973. Little did I know I would forge a friendship with her that spanned all the way to her death just yesterday at age 94. She died. She did not 'pass away.' She once told me, 'People DIE. People don't pass away.' A concert pianist, fluent in five languages, she won every entertainment award there is and holds the records for most Emmys won. She partied with Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Jack Nicholson. She was Phyllis, Maw Maw, Frau Blucher, Nurse Diesel, Gam Gam and so much more to so many. One night I took her to dinner while shooting 'The Fields.' She asked me to pull over as she wanted to watch the sunset. After a few minutes she sighed. I asked what was wrong and she said, 'I'm not ready to go.' I thought she meant dinner. When I asked, she turned to me, smiling and said, 'I'm having such a good time with life. I'm not ready to let go of it yet.' She went on to admonish me, telling me I needed to slow down. To enjoy life. I was too worried over too much. When I got the call from her family that she had died I thought, 'She was finally ready to go.' I am a better person for knowing her. I enjoyed her. She didn't just play my grandmother in 'The Fields.' Cloris channeled her."

"The Fields" is available to stream on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.