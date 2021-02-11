The Steinman Hardware Store building, built in 1880 and located in the first block of West King Street in Lancaster, has decorative brickwork, an elaborate parapet, terra cotta tiles and small panes of glass. The building contains The Pressroom Restaurant, part of LNP Media Group.
The Andrew Jackson Steinman Mansion, built in 1882 and located in the 300 block of East Orange Street, has ornate chimneys, cross-gable roofs, decorative clay tile and shingles and multi-panes of glass.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home on West James Street has Queen Anne details such as a polychromatic porch with decorative turned columns, spindle work and scroll work.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 11: QUEEN ANNE, 1880-1900
If Romanesque Revival is the most brawny and earthy of the seven Victorian styles, then Queen Anne is the most flamboyant and elaborate.
Queen Anne, often referred to as Victorian, is the style of ornamental excess.
Spindlework, wrap-around porches, balconies, patterned masonry, decorative shingles, iron work, terra cotta tiles, imposing chimneys, polychromatic color schemes, half-timbers, towers and turrets are just a few of the design characteristics that define Queen Anne.
Scottish architect Richard Norman Shaw developed the eclectic style in the 1860s, paying homage to Anne Stuart, queen of Scotland in the early 1700s.
This circa-1892 C. Emlen Urban-designed home, in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, includes Queen Anne style details such as stepped gables, brick dormers with terra cotta relief, polygonal slate shingles. engaged keystones, a projecting brick pattern and multi-pane windows.
The West Chestnut Street carriage house of the David Rose Mansion, designed by C. Emlen Urban and built in 1891, includes half timbers, a decorative chimney, pebbled stucco, an oriel window, multi-glass panes over one large pane and decorative shingles,
This vintage photo of the David Rose Mansion on Chestnut Street, designed by C. Emlen Urban and built in 1891, includes Queen Anne details such as a wrap-around porch, a balcony, a turret with bell-shaped roof, half timbers, spindle work and a decorative chimney and shingles.
This C. Emlen Urban-designed home in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street contains Queen Anne details such as bundled Byzantine columns, polychromatic paint scheme and a floral motif in a pedimented parapet.
The Fraim Mansion, built in 1905, is in the 500 block of North Lime Street in Lancaster. Its style is late Queen Anne, with a three-story turret with a bell-shaped roof, a wrap-around porch and Georgian detailing.
The former J.B. Martin residence, built in 1889 in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, has Queen Anne details such as cross-gable roofs, half-timber decoration, elaborate dormers, fish-scale shingles and small glass panes. It's a C. Emlen Urban design.
Examples of Queen Anne design in Lancaster County [photo slideshow]
The Queen Anne Style, sometimes called the Victorian style, left its mark of ornamental excess in and around Lancaster City from 1880 to 1900.
This circa-1892 C. Emlen Urban-designed home, in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, includes Queen Anne style details such as stepped gables, brick dormers with terra cotta relief, polygonal slate shingles. engaged keystones, a projecting brick pattern and multi-pane windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The West Chestnut Street carriage house of the David Rose Mansion, designed by C. Emlen Urban and built in 1891, includes half timbers, a decorative chimney, pebbled stucco, an oriel window, multi-glass panes over one large pane and decorative shingles,
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This vintage photo of the David Rose Mansion on Chestnut Street, designed by C. Emlen Urban and built in 1891, includes Queen Anne details such as a wrap-around porch, a balcony, a turret with bell-shaped roof, half timbers, spindle work and a decorative chimney and shingles.
LANCASTERHISTORY
The Elmer Grove Mansion, built in 1890, is located in Maytown. It has 2 1/2 stories with a decorative porch, multi-pane windows, decorative wall shingle patterns and an elaborate chimney.
PHOTO COURTESY OF OWNER
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This C. Emlen Urban-designed home in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street contains Queen Anne details such as bundled Byzantine columns, polychromatic paint scheme and a floral motif in a pedimented parapet.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Architect C. Emlen Urban made these drawings in his personal sketchbook in 1889, illustrating his Queen Anne elevation studies.
Andrew Reidenbaugh
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This compass window is part of the Elmer Grove Mansion in Maytown, built in 1890.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Fraim Mansion, built in 1905, is in the 500 block of North Lime Street in Lancaster. Its style is late Queen Anne, with a three-story turret with a bell-shaped roof, a wrap-around porch and Georgian detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Decorative brick and terra cotta detailing characterize the Eichholtz Building and South Lime and Church streets in Lancaster.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
LANCASTERHISTORY
GREGORY J. SCOTT
New Era Building, built in 1891 and designed by James H Warner, features a sunburst pediment, decorative brickwork, brackets and small panes of glass.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
New Era Building, built in 1891 and designed by James H Warner, features a sunburst pediment, decorative brickwork, brackets and small panes of glass.-
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Queen Anne-style home in the 700 block of Marietta Avenue features spindle work and decorative brackets.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Rathfon House on North Duke Street, circa 1890, features a bulls-eye glass transom.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Southern Farmers Market, built in1888 and designed by C. Emlen Urban, features script numerals on terra cotta date stone, with terra cotta corner blocks and stair-step brick corbelling on the gable.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Unpainted spindle work can be seen in this home on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home on West James Street has Queen Anne details such as a polychromatic porch with decorative turned columns, spindle work and scroll work.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Queen Anne style made its first appearance in the United States at the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. The sample residences built by the British government displayed the radical departure from the previous familiar and traditional styles assigned to domestic architecture. Its popularity quickly spread up and down the East Coast and to the Western states.
The two- and three-story homes presented asymmetrical floor plans, steep cross-gabled roofs and formal entries.
Of all the styles, Queen Anne encouraged the most freedom of expression without restrictive rules or protocols. Builders were encouraged to highlight their craftsmanship and individual creativity; it is unusual to find two homes exactly the same.
Although there are many variations on the appearance of Queen Anne buildings with regard to interesting rooflines, ornament, exterior materials such as fish-scale shingles, clapboard siding and brick, it is the window configuration that is the most consistent and predictable design element.
Queen Anne double-hung or sash windows typically are fitted with unusually small panes of glass (sometimes colored) in the upper sash and a large single pane of glass in the lower sash. Turrets would have curved glass and transoms over front doors would often receive decorative bullseye glass.
Lancaster city and the surrounding communities have an abundance of Queen Anne examples in their residences, churches, banks and other commercial buildings.
Although the style was introduced 140 years ago, it is still going strong with its special charm and neighborhood appeal to all generations.
What architectural style is Main Street Disney?
Main Street embodies the personality of Queen Anne turn-of-the-century architecture. The lively facades, bright colors, textures and ornament capture the spirit and excitement found in this unique style.
Why did the Queen Anne style fade away?
The death of Queen Victoria in 1901 soon ended all the Victorian styles including Queen Anne. Her successor to the throne of England, King Edward VII, advocated for his own style.
Where is the largest concentration of Queen Anne homes?
Cape May, New Jersey, has more than 600 preserved Victorian homes that were constructed following a fire in 1878. Examples of other Queen Anne homes and public buildings can be found in almost every town across the country.
This Design Intervention column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com. Scott's column runs in LNP | LancasterOnline on the second Thursday of each month.