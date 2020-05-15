Rescue animals like Stanley the goat and Charlotte the pig will soon have a bigger home at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

The nonprofit is moving to a farm three times larger than its current space. The move will allow the group to rescue more animals.

The farm sanctuary opened in 2017 and now is home to about 50 rescued cows, pigs, chickens, goats, ducks, sheep and turkeys. The group rescues farmed animals. A recent addition is Luna, a sheep who was going to be killed after she delivered two stillborn babies at an animal auction. Orville, a lamb with a twisted leg and who wasn’t thriving was rescued from a farm. Both are recovering.

The animals have been living on a 6-acre property near Elizabethtown with sanctuary founders Jonina Turzi and Sarah Salluzzo. Before the pandemic, about 30 volunteers a week helped run the farm.

In June, the sanctuary will relocate to an 18-acre property in Mount Joy Township at 1871 Milton Grove Road. The new space has more space for the animals to eat, sleep, graze and congregate, says Sara Lynn Petrosky, secretary of the group’s board. There’s also more space to rescue more animals.

The new space has a barn and outbuildings. The group wants to build a barn in the middle of the grazing field to shelter animals as well as replace an electric fence, Petrosky says. Donations are needed to make that happen.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Before the move, the group is offering virtual programs, including bedtime stories with some of the animals in videos on Facebook and Instagram, plus online yoga and virtual farm tours.

What to read next