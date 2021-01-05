Pepperidge Farm’s factory near Denver is giving away thousands of bags of Goldfish crackers.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, Reamstown Fire Co. will give the snacks away at New Holland Transport, 340 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver.

The local factory donated Goldfish in several flavors: pizza, explosive pizza, cheddar and cheddar colors.

“There is no limit to the amount you may take,” the fire company shared on Facebook.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Pepperidge Farm gave the fire company bread and Goldfish crackers to distribute locally, says Kelly Morgan, assistant fire chief. The donations continued through summer and paused until a few weeks ago.

Saturday's snack giveaway will start at 10 a.m. and is first-come, first-serve at the back of the building. Look for the fire truck, which will be parked at the warehouse where snacks will be distributed.

Read more: