John Kanagy plants vegetables in the yard of his Hamilton Park home, but the garden’s so shady that tomatoes never grew too well.

So when a community garden opened up down the street, he signed up.

For Kanagy’s 2020 garden, he planned to fill two plots with pollinator-friendly flowers like monarda and vegetables like cabbage, green beans, squash and potatoes.

Just around the time the Wheatland Community Garden gate opened, people around Pennsylvania were asked to stay apart to slow the spread of COVID-19. Kanagy decided to go ahead with his garden. He’s going to go to his plots during the day, when there’s fewer people. He’s also adding something to his tools.

“I take my mask along in case someone’s up there and we get into conversation,” Kanagy says.

Signups and prep work for seasonal community gardens around Lancaster County were starting around the same time as shutdowns. Since then, there’s been a surge in interest in gardening, especially growing your own food. Is gardening with others safe?

At least one community garden in Lancaster County, Dig It urban garden, will not open this spring because of coronavirus concerns. Other gardens are starting with some new rules to make sure people stay apart and don’t spread germs in common areas.

While organizers are taking precautions, they see now as a time when gardening is more important than ever.

“As things with COVID were unfolding, it seemed like actually it was even more perfect of an opportunity for people to get an outdoor outlet, an outlet to grow their own food, especially maybe if finances were tight,” says Adrianne Stutzman, coordinator for the community garden of Columbia. “It seemed more of a perfect opportunity to continue doing it. It wasn’t even a question as to whether or not we would do it.”

New gardeners

Whether people have more time on their hands, they’re concerned about their food supply or simply don’t want to deal with grocery shopping, community garden groups have heard from new gardeners this spring.

In March, Horn Farm Center canceled its in-person farming and food workshops, added webinars and shifted its plant sale to minimize contact. Still, people are more interested in learning about ecology, farming and food.

“This virus and all of its ramifications of that have highlighted how precarious some of our systems have been,” says Alyson Earl, executive director of the nonprofit in Hellam Township in York County.

At one community garden, registration is down.

Usually, Lancaster County Parks has rented about 150 of the seasonal plots at Central Park by now. This year, about 125 of them are taken, says Paul Weiss, parks and recreation administrator.

“Maybe people are wondering if they’re open or they’re still trying to figure out how they’re managing everything,” he says. “Garden plots might be the last thing on their lists.”

The park department’s programs and buildings are closed, but park grounds and trails remain open. The community garden was the one program that never came up when talking about closures, Weiss says.

“That’s something where people can social distance,” he says. “That’s something that, the key phrase that the governor has been using, is life-essential function. A garden is a life-essential function as far as providing food.”

COVID-19 changes

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dig It urban garden in Lancaster is on hold because of the virus, a member of the group says via social media. Otherwise, community gardens throughout the region have opened for the season with some changes.

Many community gardens are on public land or owned by nonprofits. Wheatland Community Garden is at Wheatland Middle School, which closed in the middle of March. The group got permission to access the site from the school district, says Katherine Hopkins, who handles administration for the garden. Whether or not to open was left to the community garden committee.

“Unanimously, they said, ‘Please keep it open, just for my sanity,’ ” Hopkins says. “If nothing else happens over the next few months, at least I want to go outside and grow vegetables or something.”

Social distancing

Staying six feet away from others reduces your chances of catching COVID-19. Most garden plots throughout Lancaster County are large enough that people can maintain social distance while working in their gardens.

Organizers of some community gardens are asking people to stay apart, especially in common areas and parking lots.

Wheatland Community Garden has an introductory meeting for new gardeners. This year, they asked people to attend on different days to allow people to spread out.

Manheim Township capped gardeners to 10 at a time on site, which is generally not an issue, says Matt Stopa, director for parks and recreation. If the gardens are at capacity, people can wait in their cars or come back later, he says.

When Manheim Township’s community gardens opened in early April, the water tank was not set up. The township didn’t want gardeners to stand in line for water or worry about how it could be sanitized, Stopa says. A few people asked for refunds after the decision and their plots have since been reserved by others.

Masks and other precautions

Some of the community gardens are asking plot-renters to wear masks.

Danielle Morse keeps a mask in her car in case another person starts working in one of the other plots at the community garden of Columbia. This year, she’s growing vegetables and adding kale and corn in her space.

Most of the gardeners at Seeds for Hope in New Holland have followed the suggestions to wear masks, says Chick Coles, who oversees the program of Petra Church.

The group usually end the season with a potluck for people to share food and garden advice.

“We have to figure out what that looks like this year,” Coles says.

What to read next