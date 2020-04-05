We’ve all heard the old adage: The show must go on.

Well, not this time. Social distancing and theater don’t mix.

With precautions being made to stop or limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, there are no theatrical shows anywhere.

And nobody knows how long it will be until theaters here and across the country are able to open their doors again.

So how are local theaters doing?

Everyone we spoke to has said the same thing: It’s a challenge they’ve never dealt with before, but they’ll get through it.

“I am trying to keep my head above it all and find as much light as I can,” says Marc Robin, executive artistic producer of the Fulton Theatre, which is currently going through a $30 million renovation.

“If I allow myself to buy into the panic and the darkness, I will be very depressed,” Robin says. “We will get through this.”

“It’s definitely one of the most challenging and bizarre situations I have ever encountered as a producer,” says Will Prather, of Prather Productions, which runs Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers, Florida. “We’ve encountered a lot: floods, hurricanes, 9/11, the Great Recession. This is the biggest challenge.”

‘Kick in the groin’

Ed Fernandez, artistic director of the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, says he feels strange not working.

“Another day of doing nothing. It makes me appreciate how much I love my job,” he says.

Fernandez and director Megan Riggs were in the final stages of opening “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which was scheduled to open March 19, when they knew the theater had to close.

“We realized it was an exercise in futility, we might as well send everybody home,” he says. “There were tears. A lot of tears. It felt like an emotional kick in the groin.”

Fernandez was especially worried for the play’s lead, Ben Galosi, who is 15.

“He was so excited about the show, and he’s so young. His high school show got canceled, too,” Fernandez says. “This was his big thing, and he worked so hard. The rug just pulled out from him.”

‘Boots’ will walk again

Prima Theatre had just closed its show “Calling All Kates” when “the world shifted,” according to Mitch Nugent, the executive artistic producer at Prima. Not only did they have to close the theater and postpone their next show, “Motherhood the Musical,” but the under-stage basement of the theater flooded.

“It was a gut punch,” Nugent says. “Every hour, the circumstances are evolving. We’ve got to contain expenses and mitigate the dangers.”

At the Fulton, the highly successful run of “Kinky Boots” had to be cut short.

“It ripped my soul apart to talk to the cast,” Robin says. “There were a lot of tears in the room. We’re artists, it’s what we do. But it was also out of fear. We took care of them. We still paid them, let them stay in housing as long as they needed. Some cast members were subletting their apartments.”

Fortunately, “Kinky Boots” was not canceled, just postponed.

“The rights-holders have been so unbelievable. They immediately said yes to moving the show to August,” Robin says.

So “Kinky Boots” will finish its run Aug. 11-30.

And Robin says they are working to get “Whipping Man,” part of the Tell Studio Series, moved to August as well.

But “Titanic,” which was scheduled for April 14-May 10, has been canceled.

“What’s killing me is not know how long this will go on,” Robin says.

Dedicated subscribers

EPAC is shuffling its schedule, too.

“I hope I don’t have to cut anything. I may have to shorten a run, I don’t know,” Fernandez says. “Everything is up in the air.”

The next show scheduled is “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which is moving to October.

“Our subscribers have been wonderful. We haven’t gotten any calls about refunds,” Fernandez says.

Prather had to cancel the rest of two tours Prather Touring was taking on the road: “Finding Neverland” and “Chicago.” They expect to continue the “Chicago” tour in June or July.

And both Dutch Apple and the Broadway Palm have closed.

“We thought we could reopen in mid-April, but that has changed,” Prather says. “Now we have pushed to mid-May, best case scenario.”

With zero income, Prather has had to be aggressive in cutting costs.

“Almost 400 people were laid off or furloughed in a matter of three weeks,” he says. “We’ve kept on a very small staff, working mostly on customer service.”

How long can he go before the lights get shut off?

“I can get all the way through the fall,” Prather says. “I’ve learned lessons from the past and have been diligent putting money in reserve. We’ve never had to contend with an environment where we have had zero sales.”

The shows coming when the theater (hopefully) reopens, like “Guys & Dolls,” “Little Mermaid” and the Christmas production are all popular shows, according to Prather.

Staying hopeful

Prima is celebrating its 10th year, and in order to help out-of-work actors, Nugent says they have put together a streaming service called Prima at Home at primalancaster.org.

“There will be videos from past productions and new living room concerts,” Nugent says. “We are asking for donations starting at $10. The money will go out to out-of-work theater artists, who will get $100 grocery cards.”

Fernandez says EPAC is in good shape financially, at least for the time being.

“We are more solvent than we have ever been and that, thank God, can get us through,” he says.

And Robin is confident the Fulton will get through it too, though he worries about layoffs.

“We have 75 employees, and I am concerned about them,” he says. “It’s personally eating at me. There is going to come a time when I have to make some tough decisions.”

He is confident that the bills for maintaining the historic theater can be paid.

“We have been responsible stewards of the building,” Robin says. “Unless this pandemic goes six months to a year, the building will be taken care of. It’s our greatest asset and responsibility.”

Construction will continue once restrictions have been lifted.

“I feel so blessed to be in Lancaster, in a community that truly values and supports the arts,” Robin says. “There are hundreds, maybe thousands of theaters that won’t make it. They don’t have Lancaster and the kind of support our community has.”