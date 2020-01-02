taste
Every year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board releases a report of liquor trends and sales in the state by county.

In 2019, Lancaster County amassed over $70M in liquor sales, up .51% from last year. Whiskey was the most-bought spirit category in the county.

Trends in Lancaster County

Spirits

Tito's Handmade Vodka was the top-selling spirit in most of southcentral Pennsylvania, Lancaster County included, according to the report.

Tito's was also the top-selling spirit in every county around Lancaster: York, Dauphin, Lebanon, Berks and Chester counties. 

Top 3 bestselling spirits in Lancaster County:

1. Tito's Handmade Vodka (1.75L)

2. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (1.75L)

3. Hennessy Cognac (750mL)

Nissley Vineyards

Wine

The most-preferred type of wine for Lancaster County, based on sales, is a California Chardonnay, which is also the most popular type of wine in the United States.

Two of the top 10 Pennsylvania wines sold in the state come from Lancaster County: Nissley's "Grapeful Red" and "Fantasy Rose".

Dan Aykroyd at Centerville Square
Store sales

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board oversaw 623 Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in the state in 2019. 

Lancaster County has four locations in the top 100 top stores by sales volume:

17. Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 1190 Dillerville Road, Lancaster

32. The Shoppes at Belmont, 1565 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

62. Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1036 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township

70. Centerville Square, 558 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Township

Lancaster County is also eighth in sales for the entire state, behind Allegheny, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Lehigh counties, according to the report.

Trends in Pennsylvania

Top products

Here are the top products bought by Pennsylvanians by category, according to the report:

Unflavored Vodka: Tito's Handmade Vodka

Flavored Vodka: Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka

American Whiskey: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

Canadian Whisky: Fireball Sinnamon Whisky

Cognac: Hennessy

Scotch: Johnnie Walker Black Label

Unflavored Gin: Tanqueray

Box Red Wine: Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon

California Cabernet Sauvignon: Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

California Chardonnay: Kendall-Jackson

Trends

The most-bought product in Pennsylvania was mini bottles of Fireball, said the report.