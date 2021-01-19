Though yearly liquor sales in Pennsylvania did decrease in 2020, COVID-19 didn't decimate the liquor industry, according to the latest fiscal year report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Lancaster County saw a 10.8% decrease in sales since 2019, but still brought in over $62M in 2020, according to the report. It ranked 8th out of 67 counties in sales.

Whiskey was the top-selling spirit in Lancaster County in 2019 and continued to be the top seller in 2020.

Trends in Lancaster County

Wine

2020's top-selling wine in Lancaster County was a California Cabernet Sauvignon, which is a dry, fruity type of red wine, according to the PLCB's report.

In 2019, the most popular wine in the county was a California Chardonnay.

One of the top 10 Pennsylvania wines sold in the state came from Lancaster County; Nissley's "Grapeful Red" sold the eighth-most units of state-produced wine in Pa.

Store sales

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board oversaw 614 Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in the state in 2020.

Lancaster County has four locations in the top-100 stores by sales volume.

25. Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 1190 Dillerville Road, Lancaster. (The location is one of 13 licensee service centers serving bars and restaurants and is not a retail store.)

29. The Shoppes at Belmont, 1565 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

56. Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1036 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township

82: Centerville Square, 558 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Township

Trends in Pennsylvania

Top spirits

1. Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, 50 mL

2. Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1.75 L

3. Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1 L

4. Tito's Handmade Vodka, 750 mL

5. Crown Russe Vodka, 1.75 L

6. Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, 750 mL

7. Nikolai Vodka, 375 mL

8. Hennessy Cognac VS, 750 mL

9. New Amsterdam Vodka, 50 mL

10. Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, 750 mL

Top Wines

1. Apothic Red Winemaker's Blend, 750 mL

2. Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, 750 mL

3. La Marca Prosecco, 750 mL

4. Barefoot Pinot Grigio, 1.5 L

5. Cavit Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, 1.5 L

6. Barefoot Moscato, 1.5 L

7. Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay, 1.5 L

8. Barefoot Pink Moscato, 750 mL

9. Barefoot Pink Moscato, 1.5 mL

10. Barefoot Moscato, 750 mL

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board