The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) included five school districts in Lancaster County on its 2020 list of Best Communities for Music Education across the country.

They are: The School District of Lancaster and Ephrata Area, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township school districts.

The districts represent five of the 754 districts in the country honored by the organization in 2020.

NAMM says its award program "recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education."