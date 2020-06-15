COVID-19 has postponed big races like the Boston Marathon.

This spring, many races in Lancaster County were canceled, postponed or became virtual events. Even though most running races are outdoors, they attract lots of runners and spectators.

As Lancaster County moves into the yellow phase of re-opening, there are more than two dozen runs, walks and marathons scheduled this summer. Most are virtual. A few have social distance options or staggered start times to minimize contact.

And starting in August, you can start signing up for in-person races.

(Is running safe in a pandemic? "Experts have a simple answer: Practice social distancing and wear a mask when that is not possible," according to this New York Times report.)

Here’s more about races you can find in and around Lancaster County. If you have updates about these events or more to share, add the details in the comments.

When: Through Saturday, June 20

This year’s race has two options: virtual or social distancing. A group of 10 people or less can reserve a time to run the rugged 5K loop includes a steep incline from Octorara Creek and more than 600 feet of elevation change. Another option is to sign up for a time to walk the unpaved trails at the retreat.

When: Sunday, June 21 and Monday, June 22

Spooky Nook Sports’ 5th Father’s Day 5K is virtual and more than dads can sign up. Proceeds will be used to buy gift cards to local restaurants for race winners.

When: Friday, June 26-Sunday, June 28

Wear your favorite pajamas in this race that benefits the Conner M. Holland Foundation. There’s also a kids’ fun run.

When: July

Complete a virtual half-marathon, 10K or 5K during the month of July. Benefits Hands-on House children’s museum.

When: Thursday, July 2-Sunday, July 5

Ephrata War Memorial Association and the Ephrata Recreation Center host the 43rd annual Firecracker 5-Mile Run.

When: Virtual race to walk, run or bike is July 18-Aug. 1. The bike race is Aug. 1.

Walk or run a 5K or 10K virtually or bike 10, 30, 50, 75 or 100 miles virtually. There will also be an option Aug. 1 to bike a 25-mile loop in the Hershey area once or four times. Start times and locations will be staggered to keep cyclists apart. Benefits cancer research at Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute.

When: Sunday, Aug. 9

Where: Lititz

Swim 300 meters in the Lititz Springs Pool, bike 15.8 miles and run 3.1 miles. Open for teams and individuals.

When: Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: French Creek State Park

This race through the state park has “Clydesdale” divisions for men (minimum weight of 210) and women (minimum weight of 160 lbs.).

When: Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Wrightsville

Run across the Susquehanna River and then turn around to cross again. The “trail” is over rocks in the water, a total of 2.4 miles in the water. There’s an option to run the trail twice. Register a week in advance will reserve you a life preserver.

When: Sunday, Aug. 23

Where: Safe Harbor

This course (with 4.2-, 8.4- and 12.6-mile options) runs under power lines parallel to the Susquehanna River.

When: Sunday, Aug. 23

Where: Amos Herr Park, Landisville

Hempfield Rec Center hosts this 5K and 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run. Benefits restoration projects at the Herr Family Homestead and the rec commission’s Everyone Belongs campaign.

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Wernersville State Hospital

This race (3.7-, 7.4- and 111 mile options) near Wernersville State Hospital includes a mile with 17-21% slope.

When: Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn

There is a half marathon, a 5K race, a fun run for kids and a pizza party. Benefits Hand in Hand Fire Co. Run both races and win a bonus item.

When: Saturday, Sept. 12 (postponed from May 23)

Where: SECA Park, Quarryville

Run or walk this 5K on a course that is stroller- and wheelchair-accessible. There’s also a kids fun run.

When: Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: 50K runs from Pequea to the Peavine Island loop; 25K starts at Susquehannock State Park

Keystone Trails Association hosts this trail challenge on a new course designed to be more challenging.

When: Sunday, Sept. 12

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

This walk supports American Heart Association.

When: Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Hempfield RecCenter

Adults can swim 300 meters indoors, bike a 16-mile course with rolling hills and run a 3-mile flat course in this first triathlon of the season. There’s also a shorter, non-timed kids triathlon for ages 7 through 12. Benefits the Everyone Belongs campaign, which provides wellness opportunities for those in need.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Lititz

In the kids mile marathon, children can complete 25 miles at their own pace and run the final 1 mile at this race. Proceeds benefit Lititz RecCenter.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19-Tuesday, Sept. 22

This race is now virtual. Proceeds benefit Lancaster Central Market.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: East Petersburg

This race and kids fun run are part of East Petersburg Day. The theme is 1980s and runners are asked to dress appropriately.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Ironstone Ranch, Elizabethtown

5K and fun walk through Stone Gables Estate. Benefits Brittany’s Hope, which helps orphaned children.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19-Saturday, Sept. 26

Run a 5K on your own route to support the Clinic for Special Children.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, (originally Saturday, May 9)

Where: Friendship Community Main Campus, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz.

This 5K run/walk is Saturday morning, along with a breakfast, plant sale and activities for kids. Benefits Friendship Community, a ministry cultivating capabilities of people with intellectual disability and autism.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Paula’s School of Baton, Mount Joy

This 5K runs through Mount Joy. Benefits competitors in the Drum Majorettes of America’s Summer National Competition.

When: Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: On the Conestoga Trail

This race from the Lancaster Road Runners Club is for experienced trail runners.

When: Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge

Run (or walk) through the vineyards and enjoy a glass of wine and lawn games after the race is over.