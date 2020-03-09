Spring race season is just around the corner here. If training for a run helps motivate you, there are three dozen planned for this spring throughout Lancaster County.
There are races through obstacle courses and races for wheelchairs. There are runs in the city and trail runs in the woods. There’s also a half-marathon and a triathalon.
Most raise money for local nonprofits and a few have kids fun runs too.
If you know of another race, add the details in the comments.
Run4Luck
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: Lancaster Country Day School
The fundraiser from the Junior League of Lancaster has a four-mile run, a two-mile walk and a kids fun run.
Frozen Foot 5K and 10K
When: Sunday, March 15
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. There are prizes and hot soup after the race.
Tornado 5K Color Run
When: Saturday, March 21
Where: McCaskey High School
Run through four color explosion stations and be pushed to the finish by the McCaskey Drum line. Benefits McCaskey track and field booster club.
13- and 26-mile Trail Run
When: Saturday, March 21
Where: Safe Harbor Park
The course of this run has wide and narrow paths trails, stone and dirt roads and some elevation changes.
Pain in the Butt 5K and 10K for Colon Cancer Awareness
When: Saturday, March 28
Where: Ephrata Church of the Brethren
The course is flat through Lincoln Heights. Strollers welcome in this race that raises money for the Lucas Malmer Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Garden Spot Village Half Marathon
When: Saturday, March 28
Where: Garden Spot Village
This race has a half marathon and a 10K option plus a kids run. The race benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. Run this race along with the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon and you’ll be given a plaque with petrified road apples.
Butterfly 10K, 5K Trail Run/Walk
When: Saturday, April 4
Where: Lancaster County Central Park
Run or walk the trails in a 10K, 5K or 1 mile fun run. Benefits Kisses for EB, a group bringing awareness to epidermolysis bullusa, a fragile skin condition.
Farmers 5K
When: Saturday, April 4
Where: New Holland Community Park
This race has a 5K and a free ½-mile fun run for kids ages 9-12.
Acre Breaker April Fool’s Race
When: Saturday, April 11
Where: In a field next to Spooky Nook Sports.
Acre Breaker is a 2.5-mile obstacle race for all fitness levels. The course has more than 20 obstacles.
Knock Out PD 5K Run/Walk
When: Saturday, April 11
Where: Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown
Benefits National Parkinson Foundation.
CSG Be the Difference 5K
When: Saturday, April 18
Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium
Organized by Community Services Group and Lancaster Barnstormers. Benefits local mental health first aid training in our communities.
Healthy Kids Running Series
When: Sunday, April 19, 26, May 3, 17 and 24. (Easter Sunday is skipped.)
Where: There are two races in Lancaster County: at Manor Church and at Elizabethtown Fairgrounds
Kids from pre-kindergarden to eighth grade can run a 1-mile, ½-mile or ¼-mile race or a 50-yard dash.
Dash for the Sash
When: Saturday, April 18
Where: Paula’s School of Baton, Mount Joy
More information: This 5K runs through Mount Joy. Benefits competitors in the Drum Majorettes of America’s Summer National Competition.
YWCA Race Against Racism
When: Saturday, April 25
Where: Starts at Musser Park in Lancaster.
This 5k run/walk, one of the biggest in the region, asks people take a stand against racism. Benefits YWCA Lancaster.
Shadey’s Rugged Run
When: Saturday, April 25
Where: Lancaster Bible College
On this 3.5-mile obstacle course, you’ll go through mud, fire, water, walls among the 17 obstacles. Benefits Lancaster Bible College Athletic Department and Penn State Hershey Children’s Miracle Network.
Walk MS
When: Sunday, April 26
Where: Longs Park
This 1-mile and 3-mile walk benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Chip’s Champions 5K Run/Walk
When: Saturday, May 2
Where: Cocalico Middle School
This run/walk will celebrate the life of Chip Leasure. Benefits a scholarship fund for a Cocalico senior pursuing a trade.
Turkey Hill Country Classic
When: Saturday, May 2
Where: Central Manor Church, Washington Boro
This event has a 5K run/jog/walk, a 10K run, a half marathon, bike races, a youth run and a baby derby. Benefits Lancaster Farmland Trust.
Tri for Life
When: Sunday, May 3
Where: Hempfield RecCenter
Adults can swim 300 meters indoors, bike a 16-mile course with rolling hills and run a 3-mile flat course in this first triathlon of the season. There’s also a shorter, non-timed kids triathlon for ages 7 through 12. Benefits the Everyone Belongs campaign, which provides wellness opportunities for those in need.
Friendship Community 5K Run/Walk
When: Saturday, May 9
Where: Friendship Community Main Campus, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz.
This 5K run/walk is Saturday morning, along with a breakfast, plant sale and activities for kids. Benefits Friendship Community, a ministry cultivating capabilities of people with intellectual disability and autism.
Kat’s 5K Family Run/Walk
When: Saturday, May 9
Where: Wesley United Methodist Church, Strasburg.
The run/walk is organized by Friends of Angels, a group that helps those who have lost a child. Benefits the Sweet Pea Project, Lancaster Garden of Hope and Lynnley’s Light.
Walk Run for Life
When: Saturday, May 9
Where: The Junction Center in Manheim.
The event has a 5K run and a walk. Benefits Align Life Ministries.
Bully Blitz 5K
When: Saturday, May 16
Where: Cove Outlook Park, Mount Joy
This race and a 1-mile dog walk wind through Cove Outlook Park. Benefits Pitties. Love. Peace
World Vision 6K for Water
When: Saturday, May 16
Where: Kreider Farms, Manheim.
This race around Kreider Farms’ property raises money for World Vision, a charity bringing clean water to communities throughout the world.
Arm of Hope 5K
When: Saturday, May 16
Where: Hope Community Church, Mount Joy
Benefits Arm of Hope Ministry, which works with children in west Africa.
Missy Glenn Memorial River Run
When: Saturday, May 23
Where: Wrightsville
Dash and Splash 5K and Kids Fun Run
When: Saturday, May 23
Where: SECA Park, Quarryville
Run or walk this 5K on a course that is stroller- and wheelchair-accessible. There’s also a kids fun run.
MTEF Red, White and Blue Streak 5K and Fun Run
When: Monday, May 25
Where: Manheim Township High School Football Stadium
Wear your red, white and blue for this race. Benefits the Manheim Township Educational Foundation.
Ephrata Rec Memorial Day 5K
When: Monday, May 25
Where: Ephrata Rec Center
Rock-N-Glow 5k
When: Saturday, May 30
Where: Market Square, Manheim
This night race includes light shows and music. Runners can wear glowing gear. There’s also a ½-mile kids color fun run. Benefits the Manheim Area Chamber of Commerce.
Red Rose Run
When: Saturday, June 6
Where: Downtown Lancaster
This 5-mile race through Lancaster city and Lancaster County Park attracts more than 1,000 runners. There’s also a kids fun run and wheelchair race. Benefits Lancaster Central Market.
Running on the Rails
When: Saturday, June 6
Where: Ephrata Linear Trail
This 5K and 10K benefits groups in the Ephrata community.
Run the Rock 5K and 10K rugged trail run
When: Saturday, June 13
Where: Black Rock Retreat, Quarryville
The 5K loop includes a steep incline from Octorara Creek and more than 600 feet of elevation change. There’s also a non-competitive walking challenge for all ages.
Smith’s Challenge Trail Race
When: Saturday, June 21
Where: Lancaster Central Park
In this trail run, the men’s course is seven miles and the women’s course is five miles.