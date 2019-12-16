Need some running motivation this winter?
Most are outside and go on even in the rain or snow. There are races on trails, in parks and through a college campus. At one race you can bring your dog and at another, you can dress like a leprechaun. At least one race, a triathalon, is indoors.
If you know of more winter races in the Lancaster County region, share the details in the comments.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Sign up solo or for a two-person relay on this run on a trail that follows the former Reading-Columbia rail line. Race repeats the first Saturday of the month through the winter.
Dirty Bird 15K and 30K Trail Runs
When: Sunday, Jan. 5
Where: French Creek State Park
This rustic trail run started as a way to off-set the calories of the holidays.
Polar Bear Trail Run and Hike
When: Saturday, Jan. 18
Where: Lancaster County Park
This 5K trail run/hike winds through Lancaster County Park and is a fundraiser for Lancaster Sierra Club. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
Frozen Foot 5K and Idiot’s Option 10K
When: Sunday, Jan. 19
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. There are prizes and hot soup after the race.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Sign up solo or for a two-person relay on this run on a trail that follows the former Reading-Columbia rail line. Race repeats the first Saturday of the month through the winter.
Tri to Help Pennsylvania Indoor Triathlon Epilepsy Fundraiser
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Universal Athletic Club
This fundraiser for Stroup Kids for Kids Epilepsy Foundation is an indoor triathalon with 10 minutes of swimming, 30 minutes of cycling and 20 minutes running. Register as an individual or a three-person relay team.
Welsh Mountain 15K and 30K trail/run/hike
When: Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Welsh Mountain Park, New Holland
The course combines trails, grass and roads. A portion of proceeds will benefit the park. Runners must be at least 21 years old.
Frozen Foot 5K and 10K
When: Sunday, Feb. 16
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. There are prizes and hot soup after the race.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Sign up solo or for a two-person relay on this run on a trail that follows the former Reading-Columbia rail line. Race repeats the first Saturday of the month through the winter.
Run4Luck
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: Lancaster Country Day School
The fundraiser from the Junior League of Lancaster has a four-mile run, a two-mile walk and a kids fun run.
Frozen Foot 5K and 10K
When: Sunday, March 15
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races is for all ages. There are prizes and hot soup after the race.
13- and 26-mile Trail Run
When: Saturday, March 21
Where: Safe Harbor Park
The course of this run has wide and narrow paths trails, stone and dirt roads and some elevation changes.
Pain in the Butt 5K and 10K for Colon Cancer Awareness
When: Saturday, March 28
Where: Ephrata Church of the Brethren
The course is flat through Lincoln Heights. Strollers welcome in this race that raises money for the Lucas Malmer Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Garden Spot Village Half Marathon
When: Saturday, March 28
Where: Garden Spot Village
This race has a half marathon and a 10K option plus a kids run. The race benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. Run this race along with the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon and you’ll be given a plaque with petrified road apples.