This fall, you can run through a corn maze, through a vineyard or through the woods. You can find races to run through an obstacle course or run a virtual race on your own schedule. You can slow it down to a walk, run a half-marathon, tackle a 50K or even run as a zombie. There are races where you can dress up for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas and races to toast a beer, a glass of wine or a whoopie pie afterwards.
There are nearly 30 races in Lancaster County this fall for adults and kids. They're a workout and most of these races raise money and awareness for local and national charities.
Read on to learn more about fall races, runs and walks throughout (and close to) Lancaster County.
Hands-On House Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: Hands-on House Children's Museum
Half-marathon, 10K and 5K races go through farmland, neighborhoods and a covered bridge. Benefits Hands-on House children’s museum.
Purple and Gold 5K Color Run
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: Ephrata Middle School
This color run (or walk) for all ages raises money for Ephrata Area Education Foundation.
Shady Maple Benevolence Committee 5K Walk/Run and 1-Mile Walk/Run
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: Roland Park, Akron
Benefits CrossNet’s Pathways to Housing program. Participants receive a Shady Maple breakfast sandwich.
Run the Vineyards
When: Sunday, Oct. 6
Where: Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge
This 5K race ends with a glass of wine or wine tasting.
Stride and Ride Relay Pennsylvania Stage 45 Run
When: Thursday, Oct. 10
Where: VFW, Lancaster
This relay starts at the VFW on New Dorwart Street and ends at the American Legion in Columbia. It’s open to walkers, runners, cyclist and motorcyclists.
Corn Pickin’ 5K with 1-Mile Fun Run and Kids Dash
When: Saturday, Oct. 12
Where: Oregon Dairy Corn Maze
This race goes through Landis Homes and Oregon Dairy’s Corn Maze. Benefits Landis Homes Retirement Community’s Caring Fund.
Lancaster Junction Trail 2-Person 10K Relay, 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, Oct. 12
Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay. Prizes for best team costume.
Lititz 5k for Life
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: St. James Church, Lititz
Benefits A Woman’s Concern, Family of Restoration Ministries and North Star Initiative.
LNP/LancasterOnline Press Run 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Riverfront Park, Marietta
A portion of proceeds for this run along with river will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster.
CommUNITY 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Strasburg Jaycee Park
This 5K race will be held in conjunction with Strasburg Community Day. Proceeds benefit Homes of Hope.
Chicken Run 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Long’s Park
This 5K run starts at Park City Center and ends in Long’s Park, the site of the Sertoma Chicken Barbecue, held in May. Benefits hearing health.
Blue Jay 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Elizabethtown College
This 5K walk/run at the campus benefits the college’s cross country and track teams. After the race, join the flapjack feed at the new Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Well-Being.
Jan’s Daisy Dash 5k Run/Walk
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Cocalico High School
This race, on a stroller- and wheelchair-accessible course, benefits Jan’s Circle of Friends, a nonprofit assisting children dealing with domestic violence and parental loss.
Apoca-lititz 5K Run
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Appalachian Brewing Co., Lititz
Wear a costume to this 5K run and win a prize for scariest, funniest or best group costumes. After the race, check out the beer garden. Benefits Venture Lititz.
4th Annual Acre Breaker Adventure Race
When: Saturday, October 26
Where: Next to Spooky Nook Sports
This 4.2-mile race has more than 20 obstacles in a rugged field. Benefits Lancaster Young Marines.
Stoudts Brewing Distance Classic 12k
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Stoudts Brewery
Run this challenging course around Adamstown and at the finishing line get a pint glass, a fresh loaf of bread from the Wonderful Good Market and a free beer.
A Race to Remember 5K Run/Walk
When: Saturday, Nov. 2
Where: Reidenbaugh Elementary, Lititz
This race raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
MAG 5K Fall Flash
When: Saturday, Nov. 2
Where: Wrightsville Elementary School
Run across the Veterans Memorial Bridge and back to Wrightsville. Benefits Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
Pirate 5K and Fun Run/Treasure Hunt
When: Saturday, Nov. 2
Where: Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at Mount Hope Estate.
This run includes a treasure hunt and a costume contest. Prizes include beer and turkey legs. Benefits Lebanon Valley Volunteer Medicine.
Craig Heisey Memorial 5K and Victoria Heisey Kids Fun Run
When: Saturday, Nov. 2
Where: Donegal High School, Mount Joy
This 5K supports free after-school and summer programs for children and teens at REYS Youth Center. The run for kids is free.
5K, 10K and 15K From Hell
When: Saturday, Nov. 2
Where: Starting line is near Red Hill and Wanner Road in Narvon.
The course for these races includes a 12-percent slope.
Valley Trail Run
When: Saturday, Nov. 9
Where: Starts near Yoder’s Country Market, New Holland
This 14-mile race through farmland will be on grass and dirt roads.
Run for the Rainforest 5K, 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk and Virtual Walk/Run
When: Saturday, Nov. 10
Where: Baker campus at Franklin & Marshall College
Run (or walk) on the course which starts on the college campus or join in virtually on your own course. Bring your own water bottle. There will be no plastic cups or disposable water bottles. Proceeds benefit the Rainforest Trust to combat forest fires in the Amazon.
Makin’ Whoopie Challenge Virtual Race Series
When: Registration for this virtual race ends Sunday, Nov. 10.
Where: The race celebrates Blue Ball, Intercourse and Paradise but can be done anywhere.
Run or walk three 5Ks when and where you want.
Forest Quarry 15K/30K Trail Run and Hike
When: Saturday, Nov. 16
Where: Starts at Money Rocks County Park, Narvon.
This run/hike has a few narrow stream crossings and plenty of elevation change.
Zombie Fun Run
When: Saturday, Nov. 16
Where: Field of Screams, Mountville
Run from zombies through mud, over obstacles on a 5K course in the day or at night or sign up to be a zombie. Proceeds benefit Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.
Turkey Trot
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Where: Pucillo Gym, Millersville University
This Thanksgiving morning race benefits various local running organizations. There’s also a 1K children’s fun run.
The Great Turkey Hunt
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Where: Elizabethtown
“Hunt” turkeys while you run a 5K with the chance to win a frozen turkey. Benefits Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services.
Dirty Bird 15K, 30K and 50K Trail Runs
When: Sunday, Nov. 30
Where: French Creek State Park, Elverson
Follow Thanksgiving with a 15K, 30K or 50K.
Plowing Over Pumpkins Whoopie Pie 5K Run/Walk
When: Saturday, Nov. 30
Where: Cocalico Eagle Stadium, Denver
This flat course goes through residential neighborhoods and farmland. Enjoy a pumpkin whoopie pie after the race. Benefits Relay For Life.
Manheim Santa Run
When: Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Manheim
Hosted by Manheim Lions, dress like Santa for this 5K run/walk.
Jingle Bell Run
When: Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Conestoga Valley High School
Put on a holiday costume for this 5K that raises money for the Arthritis Foundation.
If you know of more races, share the details in the comments or email enegley@lnpnews.com.