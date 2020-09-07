Santas won’t run through Manheim this fall. Pirates won’t run through Mount Hope either and there won’t be a race over Veterans Memorial Bridge.

COVID-19 and rules limiting large public gatherings have canceled or postponed many races and walks in Lancaster County. In the fall, there are a dozen virtual races plus more than 20 in-person races.

There are runs for kids. There’s a triathlon. You can run through a corn maze, in a vineyard, up a mountain or away from zombies.

Because of the coronavirus, many organizers are limiting the number of runners who can register to keep crowds small.

If training for a race motivates you, here are runs and walks to find throughout the fall in the region.

If you know of more races, share the details in the comments or email enegley@lnpnews.com.

When: Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn

This event is now virtual.

When: Sunday, Sept. 12

This virtual walk supports American Heart Association.

When: Sept. 12-19

This race raises money for Diakon Youth Services, which offers programs for at-risk youth in three sites in Pennsylvania, including Lancaster.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Lititz

In the kids mile marathon, children can complete 25 miles at their own pace and run the final 1 mile at this race. Proceeds benefit Lititz RecCenter.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19-Tuesday, Sept. 22

This race is now virtual. Proceeds benefit Lancaster Central Market.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Ironstone Ranch, Elizabethtown

This 5K through Stone Gables Estate has new social distancing rules. There’s also a virtual fun walk option. Benefits Brittany’s Hope, which helps orphaned children.

When: Complete your 5K by Saturday, Sept. 19.

Benefits Recovery Day Lancaster, a celebration to normalize addiction recovery.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19-Saturday, Sept. 26

Run a 5K on your own route to support the Clinic for Special Children.

When: Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: Hempfield RecCenter

Adults can swim 300 meters indoors, bike a 16-mile course with rolling hills and run a 3-mile flat course in this first triathlon of the season. There’s also a shorter, non-timed kids triathlon for ages 7 through 12. Benefits the Everyone Belongs campaign, which provides wellness opportunities for those in need.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville

This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, (originally Saturday, May 9)

Where: Friendship Community Main Campus, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz.

This 5K run/walk is Saturday morning, along with a breakfast, plant sale and activities for kids. Benefits Friendship Community, a ministry cultivating capabilities of people with intellectual disability and autism.

When: Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: On the Conestoga Trail

This race from the Lancaster Road Runners Club is for experienced trail runners.

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 19 and 25

Where: Elizabethtown Fairgrounds

Kids from pre-kindergarden to eighth grade can run a 1-mile, ½-mile or ¼-mile race or a 50-yard dash.

When: Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge

Run (or walk) through the vineyards and enjoy a glass of wine and lawn games after the race is over.

When: Thursday, Oct. 8

Where: Christiana through Annville

This relay stretches from Boston’s Logan airport to Washington, D.C. as a way to honor, remember and educate about the importance of Oct. 7, the beginning of military operations in Afghanistan. The section in Lancaster County has stages for cyclists, runners, walkers and motorcyclists.

When: Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Oregon Dairy Corn Maze, 1289 Creek Road

This race goes through Landis Homes and Oregon Dairy’s Corn Maze. Benefits Landis Homes Retirement Community’s Benevolent Fund. There’s also a kids’ dash for kids 12 and younger.

When: Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: This race starts at the grove in Adamstown and goes to Good’s Potato Chips. Proceeds benefit Adamstown YMCA.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When: Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville

This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.

When: Oct. 11-18

Tanger Outlets will share race tips plus contests and giveaways leading up to this virtual race, which benefits Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

When: Saturday, Oct. 17

Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim

Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay.

When: Saturday, Oct. 17

Benefits A Woman’s Concern, House of His Creation and North Star Initiative.

When: Saturday, Oct. 17

This virtual 5K benefits A21 Campaign to reach, rescue and restore victims of human trafficking. Host Freedom Life Church has a location in Christiana.

When: Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Stoudts Brewery

Run this challenging course around Adamstown and at the finishing line get a fresh loaf of bread from the Wonderful Good Market and a free beer.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Cocalico High School

This race, on a stroller- and wheelchair-accessible course, benefits Jan’s Circle of Friends, a nonprofit assisting children dealing with domestic violence and parental loss.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Enola Low Grade Trail, Quarryville. There is a virtual option.

Dress up as your favorite hero for this race, which benefits Solid Rock Youth Ministries.

When: Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Starting line is near Red Hill and Wanner Road in Narvon.

The course for these races includes a 12-percent slope.

When: Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Starts near Yoder’s Country Market, New Holland

This 14-mile race through farmland will be on grass and dirt roads.

When: Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Field of Screams, Mountville

Run from zombies through mud, over obstacles on a 5K course in the day or at night or sign up to be a zombie. Proceeds benefit Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

When: Run or walk from Nov. 21-Nov. 28

Where: Elizabethtown

Benefits Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Starts at Money Rocks County Park, Narvon.

This run/hike has a few narrow stream crossings and plenty of elevation change.

When: Thursday, Nov. 26

Where: Millersville University

This Thanksgiving morning race benefits Millersville-area running groups. There’s also a 1K children’s fun run.

When: Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville

This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.

When: Sunday, Dec. 6

Where: French Creek State Park, Elverson

Follow Thanksgiving with a 15K, 30K or 50K. The race is more than a week after the holiday because the trail cuts through areas where hunting is allowed and some runners wear antlers.

When: Saturday, Dec. 19

Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim

Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay.

When: Saturday, Dec. 26

Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville

This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.