Santas won’t run through Manheim this fall. Pirates won’t run through Mount Hope either and there won’t be a race over Veterans Memorial Bridge.
COVID-19 and rules limiting large public gatherings have canceled or postponed many races and walks in Lancaster County. In the fall, there are a dozen virtual races plus more than 20 in-person races.
There are runs for kids. There’s a triathlon. You can run through a corn maze, in a vineyard, up a mountain or away from zombies.
Because of the coronavirus, many organizers are limiting the number of runners who can register to keep crowds small.
If training for a race motivates you, here are runs and walks to find throughout the fall in the region.
If you know of more races, share the details in the comments or email enegley@lnpnews.com.
Bird-in-Hand 5K and Half Marathon (virtual)
When: Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn
This event is now virtual.
Lancaster Heart Walk (virtual)
When: Sunday, Sept. 12
This virtual walk supports American Heart Association.
Outdoor Adventure Challenge Virtual 5K
When: Sept. 12-19
This race raises money for Diakon Youth Services, which offers programs for at-risk youth in three sites in Pennsylvania, including Lancaster.
Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids Mile Marathon
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: Lititz
In the kids mile marathon, children can complete 25 miles at their own pace and run the final 1 mile at this race. Proceeds benefit Lititz RecCenter.
Red Rose Run (virtual)
When: Saturday, Sept. 19-Tuesday, Sept. 22
This race is now virtual. Proceeds benefit Lancaster Central Market.
Walk of Love Cross Country 5K and Fun Walk (virtual option)
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: Ironstone Ranch, Elizabethtown
This 5K through Stone Gables Estate has new social distancing rules. There’s also a virtual fun walk option. Benefits Brittany’s Hope, which helps orphaned children.
5K Run/Walk for Recovery (virtual)
When: Complete your 5K by Saturday, Sept. 19.
Benefits Recovery Day Lancaster, a celebration to normalize addiction recovery.
Clinic for Special Children Virtual 5K
When: Saturday, Sept. 19-Saturday, Sept. 26
Run a 5K on your own route to support the Clinic for Special Children.
Tri for Life
When: Sunday, Sept. 20
Where: Hempfield RecCenter
Adults can swim 300 meters indoors, bike a 16-mile course with rolling hills and run a 3-mile flat course in this first triathlon of the season. There’s also a shorter, non-timed kids triathlon for ages 7 through 12. Benefits the Everyone Belongs campaign, which provides wellness opportunities for those in need.
Freedom Memorial Park 5K, 10K and Relay
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville
This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.
Friendship Community 5K Run/Walk
When: Saturday, Sept. 26, (originally Saturday, May 9)
Where: Friendship Community Main Campus, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz.
This 5K run/walk is Saturday morning, along with a breakfast, plant sale and activities for kids. Benefits Friendship Community, a ministry cultivating capabilities of people with intellectual disability and autism.
Conestoga Trail Run
When: Sunday, Sept. 27
Where: On the Conestoga Trail
This race from the Lancaster Road Runners Club is for experienced trail runners.
Healthy Kids Running Series
When: Sunday, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 19 and 25
Where: Elizabethtown Fairgrounds
Kids from pre-kindergarden to eighth grade can run a 1-mile, ½-mile or ¼-mile race or a 50-yard dash.
Run the Vineyards 5K
When: Sunday, Sept. 27
Where: Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge
Run (or walk) through the vineyards and enjoy a glass of wine and lawn games after the race is over.
Stride and Ride Relay, Pennsylvania
When: Thursday, Oct. 8
Where: Christiana through Annville
This relay stretches from Boston’s Logan airport to Washington, D.C. as a way to honor, remember and educate about the importance of Oct. 7, the beginning of military operations in Afghanistan. The section in Lancaster County has stages for cyclists, runners, walkers and motorcyclists.
Corn Pickin’ 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Oregon Dairy Corn Maze, 1289 Creek Road
This race goes through Landis Homes and Oregon Dairy’s Corn Maze. Benefits Landis Homes Retirement Community’s Benevolent Fund. There’s also a kids’ dash for kids 12 and younger.
Adamstown YMCA Family 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: This race starts at the grove in Adamstown and goes to Good’s Potato Chips. Proceeds benefit Adamstown YMCA.
Freedom Memorial Park 5K, 10K and Relay
When: Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville
This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.
Tanger FIT Virtual 5K
When: Oct. 11-18
Tanger Outlets will share race tips plus contests and giveaways leading up to this virtual race, which benefits Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K and relay
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay.
Lititz 5k for Life (virtual)
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
Benefits A Woman’s Concern, House of His Creation and North Star Initiative.
Freedom 5K (virtual)
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
This virtual 5K benefits A21 Campaign to reach, rescue and restore victims of human trafficking. Host Freedom Life Church has a location in Christiana.
Stoudts Brewing Distance Classic 12k
When: Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Stoudts Brewery
Run this challenging course around Adamstown and at the finishing line get a fresh loaf of bread from the Wonderful Good Market and a free beer.
Jan’s Daisy Dash 5k Run/Walk
When: Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: Cocalico High School
This race, on a stroller- and wheelchair-accessible course, benefits Jan’s Circle of Friends, a nonprofit assisting children dealing with domestic violence and parental loss.
Who’s Your Hero Solid Rock 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: Enola Low Grade Trail, Quarryville. There is a virtual option.
Dress up as your favorite hero for this race, which benefits Solid Rock Youth Ministries.
5K, 10K and 15K From Hell
When: Saturday, Nov. 7
Where: Starting line is near Red Hill and Wanner Road in Narvon.
The course for these races includes a 12-percent slope.
Valley Trail Run
When: Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Starts near Yoder’s Country Market, New Holland
This 14-mile race through farmland will be on grass and dirt roads.
Zombie Fun Run
When: Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Field of Screams, Mountville
Run from zombies through mud, over obstacles on a 5K course in the day or at night or sign up to be a zombie. Proceeds benefit Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.
The Great Turkey Hunt (virtual)
When: Run or walk from Nov. 21-Nov. 28
Where: Elizabethtown
Benefits Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services.
Forest Quarry 15K/30K Trail Run and Hike
When: Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: Starts at Money Rocks County Park, Narvon.
This run/hike has a few narrow stream crossings and plenty of elevation change.
Turkey Trot
When: Thursday, Nov. 26
Where: Millersville University
This Thanksgiving morning race benefits Millersville-area running groups. There’s also a 1K children’s fun run.
Freedom Memorial Park 5K, 10K and Relay
When: Saturday, Nov. 28
Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville
This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.
Dirty Bird 15K, 30K and 50K Trail Runs
When: Sunday, Dec. 6
Where: French Creek State Park, Elverson
Follow Thanksgiving with a 15K, 30K or 50K. The race is more than a week after the holiday because the trail cuts through areas where hunting is allowed and some runners wear antlers.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K and relay
When: Saturday, Dec. 19
Were: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
Run the lap course solo or with a friend in a relay.
Freedom Memorial Park 5K, 10K and Relay
When: Saturday, Dec. 26
Where: Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville
This race is part of a monthly series from US Road Running Race Club.