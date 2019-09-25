Chris McDougall’s upcoming book, “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero” will become a movie on Netflix.
Deadline reported the news Tuesday night, in advance of the Oct. 15 book release from McDougall, who lives in Lancaster County. “Running with Sherman” tells the story of Chris and Mika McDougall and their journey to rescue a donkey from an animal hoarder and train him for a high-altitude race in the mountains. Chris McDougall also wrote the best-seller "Born to Run."
The conversations about adapting the book have been ongoing for a long time, McDougall says Wednesday, in an interview with LNP/LancasterOnline about the book.
“I’m cautiously happy,” he said.
It’s the perfect subject for a family film, Chris McDougall said.
“It’s something that’s so accessible,” he said. “Everyone has an attachment to animals. They either have an animal or want an animal or they have one in their past.”
Randall Green, who writes on Showtime’s “Billions” will adapt the book into a movie.
Chris McDougall, who grew up in Philadelphia, said he would love if Will Smith would portray him in the film.
Mika McDougall said she’d pick Zendaya, who she loved in “The Greatest Showman.”