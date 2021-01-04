Members of area police departments will “bleed blue” for Lancaster General Health’s Blood Donor Center starting next week in the spirit of friendly competition.

They’re competing to see which department, along with their community members, can donate the most blood between Monday and Jan. 29.

The public is invited to donate blood on behalf of a select police department.

Police departments competing include Pennsylvania State Police, Manheim Township, East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Columbia Borough, Millersville Borough, Millersville University, Lancaster City, Lititz Borough, West Hempfield, Northwest Regional, Mount Joy Borough, Pequea Township, Quarryville Borough and Strasburg Borough.

The police department with the most community and police donations will receive a plaque at the end of the challenge.

A Bleed Blue Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on National Law Enforcement Day, Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Eden Resort & Suites, Crystal Ballroom, 222 Eden Road.

Those donating are asked to sign up for a donation time at this link: rb.gy/jbuowm.

Interested participants can visit the Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, or visit bit.ly/LGDonorCenter to see a list of upcoming blood drives in the community.

To donate blood, participants must be in good health, at least 16 years old and at least 110 pounds, and have no history of hepatitis and no tattoos or body piercing within the last three months.

What to read next