20 Lancaster County New Year's resolutions for 2020, from crosswalks to hot air balloons

Whether you're a lifelong resident or a new transplant, there will always be something new to try or check out in Lancaster County.

Since resolutions are an intrinsic part of any New Year's experience, why not come out of your shell and try something different in 2020?

Check out our Lancaster resolutions. Looking to accomplish something in the new year? Let us know in the comments below.

1. Volunteer somewhere

Outside of living healthier, is there a better way to feel better than helping others? There is truly no shortage of Lancaster spaces that could use help in some way, be it monetarily or with time served. Visit VolunteerMatch.org to find an organization that best fits you.

2. Fly in a hot air balloon over Lancaster County

If you really want to see the true beauty of Lancaster County, why not see it from a mile in the air? The United States Hot Air Balloon Team in Bird-in-Hand offers trips to the clouds nearly every weekend. You won't regret it.

3. Eat at a new restaurant

Literally dozens of new eateries have opened up this year for all palettes, whether its the heightened elegance of The Exchange, the trendy nutrition of Oola Bowls or the chicken sandwich that will make you reconsider your fast food allegiances at Blazin' J's. Let 2020 help expand those taste buds.

4. Run a race

Getting in shape is a time-honored resolution. If running is your preferred method of personal improvement, Lancaster County is the home of several dozen runs the whole year 'round, from the Dirty Bird Trail Runs in the first weekend of January to the Manheim Santa Run.

5. Check out - and check something out of - the old Lancaster Library while you can

With a collection of over 147,000 items (and ever growing), why not bust out your library card and find something new to enjoy? While the building has been on Duke Street for several decades, the library will begin the moving process to Queen Street at some point this year.

6. Get a drink made by Ben Hash at Conway Social Club

There are many great bartenders spread throughout Lancaster County, but if you want a cocktail experience, watch Ben Hash, formerly of the Horse Inn and now of the swank Annie Bailey's addition, the Conway Social Club, make you a drink to remember.

7. See a movie at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

It's hard to believe that Zoetropolis has existed in one form or another for over two decades. However, it's very easy to see that the once-scrappy theater is now experiencing its golden age as not only a place to see some of the year's best films, such as "Parasite" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," but now a full-fledged restaurant, bar and independent distillery.

8. Ride a bike in the city bike lanes

Is this the most controversial resolution on this list? Probably. While the debate over bike lanes, street space and the resulting construction will continue for the foreseeable future, there's no reason not to take advantage of the new lanes that were created this year. Now that bike share company Zagster will be going dockless in 2020, you don't even need to own a bike to get around town.

9. Catch a show at the Lancaster Improv Players theater

Earlier this year, the Lancaster Improv Players opened its own theater at 10 S. Prince St. in downtown Lancaster. Since then, not only has its calendar been chock full of affordable nights of comedy, but with its "Share a Laugh, Share a Meal" program, a portion of every show's tickets goes to fee impoverished children. Laughing and giving - it's a winning combination.

10. Bid on something at an auction at Root's Country Market

Held every Tuesday of the year, Root's Country Market & Auction features several auctions with enough food to keep your shelves full for a long while. Even if you don't bid on something, it's easy to fall into the trance of the fast-talking auctioneers.

11. Attend a Long’s Park Summer Music Series concert

Despite its status as a cherished Lancaster institution, not a summer goes by without people excitably attending their first show. Last summer, names such as Arlo Guthrie and local favorites the Districts played free concerts. Keep an eye on the website, as names typically get announced in the spring.

12. Take a ride through Strasburg on a scooter

Earlier this year, we tried out one of Strasburg Scooters' daily tours and had a blast seeing the countryside from a different perspective. Not only is there general tours all year round, but themed tours usually pop up on the calendar around certain holidays and special occasions.

13. Check out the new Cartoon Network Hotel

Officially opening its doors in January of 2020, the Cartoon Network Hotel on Lincoln Highway is not only the area's first, but also the first in the nation. Even if you're not staying overnight, the themed cafeteria and gift shop are open to the public for all of your cartoonish needs.

14. Play some games at Gameseum Mega-Arcade and Museum

Not every resolution has to be earth-shattering or serious. Ephrata's Gameseum is both an arcade and tribute to the arcade games of yore. And with unlimited free play gaming for different times and prices, you'll be able to traverse gaming history at a quick clip.

15. Hang out during Zenkaikon in March

While we would suggest actually attending the anime and sci-fi convention, there is a free and entertaining alternative - mill about at some point during the spring festival to catch a glimpse at hundreds of people in incredible, usually homemade costumes dedicated to pop culture fascinations both popular and obscure.

16. Play a Keys for the City piano

For a decade now, Music for Everyone has given the city of Lancaster a spring in its step in the form of Keys for the City, a program that places pianos in various outdoor spots around town. It's a small wonder every time someone saddles up to a piano nonchalantly, whether they're busting out a Chopin concerto or "Chopsticks" for the first time since grade school. As the great Thelonious Monk once said, "There are no wrong notes, some are just more right than others."

17. Catch a show at EPAC

Lancaster is blessed with many stages to see live entertainment, but none feel more intimate and lively than that of the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. Whether its classic musicals or newer stage plays, you're not going to regret supporting the arts.

18. Go on a Taste the World tour

Did you know that the city of Lancaster has been heralded by the likes of The New York Times as a booming spot for food? Of course you did, we can't stop talking about it -- and for good reason. The quickest and tastiest way to experience the breadth of Lancaster's many food options is through one of the Taste the World tours, offered several times per year.

19. Play a recreational sport in the summer

Sure, lounging is an essential part of any summertime experience, but so is spending time outside. Why not dust off your cleats and join a recreational sport this summer? The county offers co-ed softball and kickball, perfect for reclaiming your crown as a gym class hero.

20. Just let people cross the street for once

If you're approaching a cross walk sign and see people standing on either side of the street, just let them go. The 45 seconds you lose will not affect you. If you're looking for the easiest way to display pure kindness to a total stranger while utilizing the least amount of energy possible in 2020, here's the way.