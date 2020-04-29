Chef Eliza Martin, the Pequea Valley High School alumna who won $10,000 on the Food Network show "Chopped," has teamed up with her Pennsylvania university alma mater for live cooking demonstrations on Instagram.

Martin's next live demo is at 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 29, on the Instgram feed of DeSales University, Center Valley.

For the demo this evening, Martin is making Taco and Nacho Tango. On her own Instagran page, Martin has listed the ingredients those who want to cook along with her should buy before the demo.

This is the fourth episode of her live cooking classes, which she is offering on Wednesday evenings for DeSales students who are attending school online from their homes. Previous dishes she's made during the live demos include macaroni and cheese.

The classes are free to anyone who wants to watch them. Martin posts the recipes of the dishes she cooks on the Instagram page, and they remain there after the demonstration.

Martin feels it's important for everyone — from kids to adults — to get into the kitchen and learn to cook real food that enhances their health.

Martin, a Narvon native, is director of education at a San Francisco cooking school for kids and teens, called Culinary Artistas. She is a 2007 graduate of Pequea Valley, and was a theater and communications major at DeSales.

While working as an actress in New York after college, she fell in love with cooking, went to culinary school and has worked at restaurants in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

Last fall, she returned to Pequea Valley to do cooking demonstrations for the students.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The episode of the culinary competition, "Chopped," that Martin won aired in February.

For more information about Martin and the other cooking classes she offers, visit www.elizathechef.com.