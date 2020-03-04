Six Lancaster County cultural organizations received a total of more than $68,000 in support grants from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the state agency announced Wednesday.

The commission awarded nearly $2 million in grants to 153 museums and historical societies across the state.

The museums and historical societies that are receiving the state money are ones that have budgets of more than $100,000, have professional staff and are not supported by other state agency funding programs.

The Lancaster County organizations that received grants, along with the sites they operate and the grant they are being given, are: The Children’s Museum of Lancaster (Hands-on House), $8,338; Lancaster Science Center (Lancaster Science Factory), $10,171; LancasterHistory.org and James Buchanan's Wheatland, $22,203; the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (the National Watch & Clock Museum, Columbia), $11,059; the North Museum of Nature & Science, $12,837; and Rock Ford Foundation (Rock Ford Plantation, Lancaster), $4,000.