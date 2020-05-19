With kids sheltering in place at home, many libraries around Lancaster County are offering free virtual storytimes and book discussions for kids through their Facebook pages or YouTube channels.

• Lancaster Public Library is offering “Stay Home Storytime,” with a story being read at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in May at facebook.com/LancasterPublicLibrary. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 26, the library has an online program called “Stay, Sit, Read,” in which six children get to read stories to a dog named Phoebe.

A teen-centered “YA Sync Chat” discussion of young adult books is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 29. And “Pajama Storytime” is set for 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

• Ephrata Public Library is offering various online story times at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on the library’s Facebook page, at least through the end of May, at facebook.com/ephratapublic. Some of the stories include songs and crafts for kids. Stories are read by library staff members.

A toddler storytime is set for 10 a.m. today and Tuesday, May 26.

At 4 p.m. daily brings a reading and discussion of children’s books including “The Genius Files” series by Dan Gutman “The Boxcar Children” books.

• Moores Memorial Library in Christiana is offering online storytimes at 11 a.m. Fridays. The videos of books being read can be seen on the library’s Facebook page, bit.ly/MooresLibraryFB.

• Manheim Township Public Library has been offering “Stay Put Story Time” at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MTPubLib. The videos are archived on the library’s YouTube channel: bit.ly/MTLibraryYT.

• Online events from Eastern Lancaster County Library in New Holland include “Classics with Carla,” a discussion of such books as “Anne of Green Gables,” with a new video at noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Also scheduled are preschool storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; “Ms. Carla’s Corner” at 1 p.m. Thursdays with activities such as learning sign language; and bedtime stories at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The content can be found on the library’s Facebook page at bit.ly/ElancoLibraryFB or its YouTube channel at bit.ly/ElancoLibraryYT.

• Pequea Valley Public Library in Intercourse is offering “Sing, Read, Play” videos with stories and activities, at 11 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the library’s Facebook page, bit.ly/PVLibraryFB.

• Quarryville Library is offering “Sheltering Storytime with Sharon,” featuring songs and stories on the library’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/QvilleLibraryStory.

• Strasburg-Heisler Library is offering storytimes, featuring a dog puppet named Booker, Monday mornings on its Facebook page, facebook.com/strasburgheislerlibrary,

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Milanof-Schock Public Library in Mount Joy has “Miss Jan and Her Puppet Pal reading books and doing crafts and science projects. The videos are archived on facebook.com/mountjoylibrary.

• The schedule of online storytimes, crafts and more through Adamstown Area Library include “No Stress with Miss Jess” crafts and activities at 10 a.m. Monday to Friday; “local celebrity storytime” at 1 p.m. Tuesdays; virtual bedtime stories live at 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and “life skills for teens and tweens” at 1 p.m. Saturdays — demonstrating skills such as how to sweep the floor or plant a flower. Content is at the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/adamstownarealibrary.

• In posts on their Facebook pages, Elizabethtown Public Library, Columbia Public Library and Manheim Community Library are all curating a running list of online resources — on topics from STEM to cooking to literature.

• Lititz Public Library is doing the same, and also posting “Reading with First Responders” children’s book readings, every evening in May, by Lititz first responders.

Members and officers of the Lititz Borough Police Department, Lititz Fire Company No. 1, Warwick EMS and other Lititz first responders are reading a story on Facebook every evening in May on the police and fire department Facebook pages.

The stories can be found at facebook.com/lititzfire and facebook.com/LititzBoroughPoliceDepartment.