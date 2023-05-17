The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Lancaster County through 8 a.m., Thursday, May 18. Temperatures in the region may dip as low as 34 degrees.

The local record cold temperature (set in 1935) is 35 for Thursday.

"I’m currently expecting lows between 34-38F in most of Lancaster County," wrote Millersville University's Weather Information Center. on Twitter.

Tender plants might not make it through the night as temperatures drop. If you still want non-hardy plants to last a few more weeks or you are still harvesting vegetables that are not cold-tolerant like peppers and tomatoes, there are a few steps to take.

A killing frost brings temperatures of 32 degrees, but it’s good to take extra precautions even if temperatures are expected to hit 35, according to the Lancaster County office of Penn State Ag Extension.

Take these extra precautions if you want to maintain plants for a little longer:

Hardy plants such as mums, leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower do not need to be protected and will survive through temperatures in the 20s. Some gardeners like the cooler temperatures and prefer the taste of produce such as Brussel sprouts that have survived a frost.

Bring non-hardy potted plants indoors or at least into a garage for protection.

Cover non-hardy plants before nightfall. This traps the soil’s heat. However, don’t allow the covering to touch the plant, which can cause frost damage. Fabric is a good choice but plastic sheeting or an inverted plastic bucket also works.

Wait until the sun rises and temperatures are 40 degrees to remove the covering. Sometimes the coldest temperatures can come after daybreak. Saturday’s frost advisory ends at 8 a.m.

Protected non-hardy plants won’t grow fast after a frost, but the produce will continue to ripen on warm days.