Editor's note: This story was originally published in Oct. 2019, and has been updated to reflect current information.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Lancaster County and five other Pa. counties for tomorrow morning.

Tender plants might not make it through the night as temperatures drop. If you still want non-hardy plants to last a few more weeks or you are still harvesting vegetables that are not cold-tolerant like peppers and tomatoes, there are a few steps to take.

A killing frost brings temperatures of 32 degrees, but it’s good to take extra precautions even if temperatures are expected to hit 35, according to the Lancaster County office of Penn State Ag Extension.

Take these extra precautions if you want to maintain plants for a little longer: