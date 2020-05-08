Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2019, and has been updated to reflect current information.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Lancaster County through 8 a.m., Saturday, May 9. Temperatures in the region may dip as low as 30 degrees.

The local record cold temperature is 28 for Friday night and Saturday night.

"This is an atmospheric payback for a mild winter," wrote Eric Horst, Director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center. on Twitter.

Tender plants might not make it through the night as temperatures drop. If you still want non-hardy plants to last a few more weeks or you are still harvesting vegetables that are not cold-tolerant like peppers and tomatoes, there are a few steps to take.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A killing frost brings temperatures of 32 degrees, but it’s good to take extra precautions even if temperatures are expected to hit 35, according to the Lancaster County office of Penn State Ag Extension.

Take these extra precautions if you want to maintain plants for a little longer: