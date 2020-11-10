Even in a pandemic, Lancaster County’s the perfect fall getaway, says National Geographic.

Last week, the magazine shared a travel story about visiting the county, with a focus on Amish communities for “low-stress, nature-connected escapes."

“For a curious traveler, there is much to learn from people who have perfected patterns of life that many of us are now discovering for the first time,” writes Paula Wolf, a former LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer.

The story suggests a farm stay, where guests might have a chance to play or care for animals and enjoy home-cooked food.

Communal meals may look different when guests are trying to avoid COVID-19. Verdant View Farm in Paradise, for example, arranged tables outdoors so guests can be separate but still face each other and chat, according to the story.

National Geographic journalists have written about and photographed Lancaster County for decades. Here are some images through the years.

PBS shared two photos from a 1938 National Geographic story, including one of a woman prepping lunch for her children and a scene from recess at a one-room schoolhouse.