Even in a pandemic, Lancaster County’s the perfect fall getaway, says National Geographic.
Last week, the magazine shared a travel story about visiting the county, with a focus on Amish communities for “low-stress, nature-connected escapes."
“For a curious traveler, there is much to learn from people who have perfected patterns of life that many of us are now discovering for the first time,” writes Paula Wolf, a former LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer.
The story suggests a farm stay, where guests might have a chance to play or care for animals and enjoy home-cooked food.
Communal meals may look different when guests are trying to avoid COVID-19. Verdant View Farm in Paradise, for example, arranged tables outdoors so guests can be separate but still face each other and chat, according to the story.
National Geographic journalists have written about and photographed Lancaster County for decades. Here are some images through the years.
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, 1964. This portrait of an Amish boy holding his pet guinea pig started a career as a professional photographer and 50 years as a contributor to National Geographic Magazine. The portrait became the lead picture in an essay on the Amish of Lancaster county published in the August, 1965 issue.
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania 1964. The portrait of a little girl seen alongside the heads of two enormous draft horses was published in the August, 1964 issue of National Geographic in an essay on the Amish of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
PBS shared two photos from a 1938 National Geographic story, including one of a woman prepping lunch for her children and a scene from recess at a one-room schoolhouse.