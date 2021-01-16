Lancaster County foods, and the businesses that make and sell them, will be in the national TV spotlight Sunday when a locally filmed episode of “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” airs on the Cooking Channel at 2 p.m.

The episode, which features such local culinary treats as chicken pot pie and pretzels and scrapple, was filmed over a few days in July 2018.

The show is hosted and narrated by James Beard Award-winning chef and culinary explorer Andrew Zimmern, who did not come to Lancaster County for the 2018 filming.

The crew filmed at businesses including Lancaster Central Market, Hammond's Pretzel Bakery in Lancaster and Stoltzfus Meats in Intercourse. Proprietors at local food businesses said the crew interviewed both the owners and the customers.

Those interviewed for the show included Myron Stoltzfus of Stoltzfus Meats and Karen Achtermann and Brian Nicklaus of Hammond's Pretzel Bakery.

The description of the episode from the Cooking Channel’s website says: “Andrew Zimmern celebrates Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where farm-to-table dining isn't a trend — it's tradition! He highlights iconic Pennsylvania Dutch dishes like chicken pot pie and pork and sauerkraut, soft pretzels and scrapple made with generations-old family recipes and sweet treats like sticky buns and shoofly pie.”

The episode was filmed when “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” was still airing on the Travel Channel (now known as Trvl Channel).

In 2007, Zimmern began hosting his "Bizarre Foods" and "Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations" shows for the network, in which he traveled the globe sampling interesting and unusual cuisine.

He has also hosted the “What’s Eating America" series on MSNBC.