In a week’s time, how many doughnuts does a popular area supermarket make and how much mozzarella cheese does a pizza restaurant use?
How much beer is consumed at an Irish pub over St. Patrick’s Day weekend? And how many pounds of potatoes does a french-fry stand use during a big annual event?
Our staff called some area restaurants and food businesses to ask how much of a given ingredient they use or food item they sell .
Here’s a snapshot of part of Lancaster County’s food scene, by the numbers.
FINK’S FRENCH FRIES, 1562 Woodlot Road, Manheim
1 ton
Amount of potatoes used on one day at a past Lititz Craft Show.
ISSEI NOODLE, 44 N. Queen St.
15,000
Pounds of ramen used per year; that's 7 1/2 tons.
DOMINION PIZZA, 938 Columbia Ave.
500
Pounds of mozzarella cheese used per week.
ROOT vegan restaurant, 223 W. Walnut St.
16,000
Number of vegan wings (made with seitan and panko) sold per month.
50
Pounds of tofu used per month.
PENN CINEMA, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz
1,225
Pounds of popcorn kernels used per week.
PASSENGER COFFEE, 7 W. King St.
20-25
Number of countries where the cafe’s coffee and tea selection is grown.
THE BRASSERIE, 1679 Lincoln Hwy East
30
Gallons of tomato bisque sold each week. (That’s 120 gallons per month or 1,560 gallons a year.)
LANCASTER HOMEBREW, 1551 Manheim Pike
237
Beers entered into the 2019 Lancaster Iron Brewer competition.
ANNIE BAILEY’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE, 28 E. King St.
Over three days of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration:
102
Kegs of beer consumed (about 40 of them Guinness).
94
Bottles of Jameson whiskey consumed.
600
Orders of shepherd’s pie.
150
Pounds of Irish bangers (sausages).
300
Pounds of potatoes used for various dishes.
SHADY MAPLE, 1324 Main St., East Earl
406 dozen (4,872)
Number of doughnuts made daily.
CAFE EAST, 594 Centerville Road
10
Pounds of white rice used per day.
OOLA BOWLS, 23 N. Market St. (Lancaster Central Market)
120
Gallons of acai berry sorbet used per week.
COCINA MEXICANA, 112 N Water St.
200
Avocados used per week, for guacamole and other dishes.
FOX MEADOWS CREAMERY, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata
20,900
Scoops of ice cream made per week (850 gallons).
500
Baked Foxes (hot pressed outer shell with cold ice cream inside) served per week.
600
Milkshakes served per week.
MR. BILL’S SEAFOOD and THE FAT CRAB CAFE, 430 Harrisburg Ave.
3.5 tons
Amount of Mr. Bill’s Crab Seasoning and Mr. Bill’s Pure Spice used on crabs and other seafood in a year.