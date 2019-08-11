In a week’s time, how many doughnuts does a popular area supermarket make and how much mozzarella cheese does a pizza restaurant use?

How much beer is consumed at an Irish pub over St. Patrick’s Day weekend? And how many pounds of potatoes does a french-fry stand use during a big annual event?

Our staff called some area restaurants and food businesses to ask how much of a given ingredient they use or food item they sell .

Here’s a snapshot of part of Lancaster County’s food scene, by the numbers.

FINK’S FRENCH FRIES, 1562 Woodlot Road, Manheim

1 ton

Amount of potatoes used on one day at a past Lititz Craft Show.

————————————————————————————————————

ISSEI NOODLE, 44 N. Queen St.

15,000

Pounds of ramen used per year; that's 7 1/2 tons.

————————————————————————————————————

DOMINION PIZZA, 938 Columbia Ave.

500

Pounds of mozzarella cheese used per week.

————————————————————————————————————

ROOT vegan restaurant, 223 W. Walnut St.

16,000

Number of vegan wings (made with seitan and panko) sold per month.

50

Pounds of tofu used per month.

————————————————————————————————————

PENN CINEMA, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz

1,225

Pounds of popcorn kernels used per week.

————————————————————————————————————

PASSENGER COFFEE, 7 W. King St.

20-25

Number of countries where the cafe’s coffee and tea selection is grown.

————————————————————————————————————

THE BRASSERIE, 1679 Lincoln Hwy East

30

Gallons of tomato bisque sold each week. (That’s 120 gallons per month or 1,560 gallons a year.)

————————————————————————————————————

LANCASTER HOMEBREW, 1551 Manheim Pike

237

Beers entered into the 2019 Lancaster Iron Brewer competition.

————————————————————————————————————

ANNIE BAILEY’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE, 28 E. King St.

Over three days of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration:

102

Kegs of beer consumed (about 40 of them Guinness).

94

Bottles of Jameson whiskey consumed.

600

Orders of shepherd’s pie.

150

Pounds of Irish bangers (sausages).

300

Pounds of potatoes used for various dishes.

————————————————————————————————————

SHADY MAPLE, 1324 Main St., East Earl

406 dozen (4,872)

Number of doughnuts made daily.

————————————————————————————————————

CAFE EAST, 594 Centerville Road

10

Pounds of white rice used per day.

————————————————————————————————————

OOLA BOWLS, 23 N. Market St. (Lancaster Central Market)

120

Gallons of acai berry sorbet used per week.

————————————————————————————————————

COCINA MEXICANA, 112 N Water St.

200

Avocados used per week, for guacamole and other dishes.

————————————————————————————————————

FOX MEADOWS CREAMERY, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata

20,900

Scoops of ice cream made per week (850 gallons).

500

Baked Foxes (hot pressed outer shell with cold ice cream inside) served per week.

600

Milkshakes served per week.

————————————————————————————————————

MR. BILL’S SEAFOOD and THE FAT CRAB CAFE, 430 Harrisburg Ave.

3.5 tons

Amount of Mr. Bill’s Crab Seasoning and Mr. Bill’s Pure Spice used on crabs and other seafood in a year.