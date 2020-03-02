Readers of the Italian edition of Vogue magazine got a glimpse of Lancaster city and Amish Country last month.

In a Feb. 14 article (in Italian) in the venerable fashion magazine, a writer and photographer chronicle their journey through Pennsylvania, including travels through Lancaster and Chester counties. Writer Michele Fossi mentions several Lancaster County businesses in the article.

The article is supplemented with photos by Clara Vannucci, including several of Amish life — barns, bikes and buggies.

In the Lancaster section of the article, which also covers Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the Brandywine Valley, Fossi talks about a driving tour through Amish Country, with Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society board member Carl Laws Landis as a guide.

Fossi describes the dress and the buggies and scooters of the Amish, offers some history of 18th-century Anabaptist immigration to Lancaster County and talks about the concept of mutual aid within the Amish community.

Writing about Lancaster city, Fossi talks about sampling shoofly pie, whoopie pies and “famous” Amish granola at Central Market.

In a rough English translation from the Italian article, Fossi strikes a contrast between the county and city, writing that “… Lancaster, a city mostly inhabited by a secular population, has much more to offer than the experience of getting to know the Amish up close. First of all, it is a center of great architectural value, with numerous perfectly preserved buildings dating back to the 19th century, which deserve to be admired with attention.”

At Bistro Barberet & Bakery on East King Street, which Fossi calls "one of the best restaurants in town," he interviews pastry chef Cedric Barberet about the evolving Lancaster food scene and the local agricultural bounty that feeds it.

Fossi writes about the reinterpreted traditional French dishes — featuring locally sourced ingredients — served at the restaurant and "elegant patisserie" run by Barberet and his wife, Estelle, and about sampling the macarons and chocolate layer cake in the bakery.

Fossi also describes the ornate interior and historic landmark status of the Fulton Theatre, saying the productions “can be on a par with those of Manhattan.”

He also writes about being pampered and “immersed in the nostalgic atmosphere of a mid-19th-century novel, among floral wallpapers (and) paintings” at the Inn & Spa at Intercourse Village.

Fossi and Vannucci also visited Meadow View Heirloom Greenhouse and Herb Shop in Bird-in-Hand, and writes of the herbal teas sold there and about listening to people speak in the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect.

The article also covers the city of Philadelphia and its environs — including the Winterthur Museum in Delaware and Longwood Gardens — along with Pittsburgh and New York City.

This certainly isn't the first time Lancaster has gotten attention in prominent media outlets. The city has made several "best-of" lists for places to visit. In 2015, the New York Times spotlighted local businesses for their farm-to-table attitude.

In 2016, the New York Post dubbed Lancaster a “mini-Brooklyn” for its food and arts scene, and Paste magazine called it “the new ‘Portlandia,’” referring to the IFC channel’s hipster take on Portland, Oregon.